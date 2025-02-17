Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime announced for production

On February 16, 2025, the official YouTube channel of Dengeki Bunko Publishing Company announced the Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime through an announcement video. Further details regarding the anime series are yet to be revealed.

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime is based on a light novel series written by Harunadon and illustrated by raemz. The light novel has 4 volumes in serialization (2 in English) and has also inspired a manga adaptation, of which 3 volumes are available in physical volume format (Japanese only).

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime adaptation announced

The announcement video for Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime featured the visuals from the light novel series. The visuals were of the female protagonist and her replica as both of them interact with the male protagonist (which is how the series' synopsis goes). The video ended with the announcement of the light novel's anime adaptation.

The illustrator for the light novel series, raemz, also released a commemorative illustration to celebrate the Even a Replica Can Fall in Love anime, featuring the four main characters. The illustration also announced that the illustrator will be involved with the anime series in the future (as a character designer).

The illustrator also shared his message in which he was thankful for two of his projects getting an anime adaptation (as raemz is also the illustrator for Chitose-kun is Inside a Ramune Bottle). The illustrator also conveyed his feelings of amazement, as he never expected his projects to get an anime adaptation, and thanked his fans for the support.

The light novel's author, Harunadon, has also written some other famous light novel series like If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love. The light novel is published in Dengeki Bunko (Butareba). The series manga adaptation is illustrated by Monose Hanade, famous for the Lycoris Recoil spin-off manga.

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love synopsis

The light novel is a romance-drama series centered around Sunao, the female protagonist, and her replica. Whenever Sunao doesn't feel like doing something, her replica does it for her. Soon, everything Sunao has to do is done by her replica, creating an easy life for her.

However, the replica soon falls in love with Sanada, the male protagonist, who is also Sunao's lover. Moreover, the replica even makes a different hairstyle to make sure Sanada realizes that she is different from Sunao. In such a complicated case, will Sunao realize that her replica might be more than what meets the eye?

