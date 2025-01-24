I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4 is set to be released on January 26, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. The episode will also be broadcast on BS11, Sun TV, AT-X, KBS Kyoto, and other channels across Japan. The episode will then be available for streaming on HIDIVE and for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? is a Japanese web manga series written by Yakitomato and illustrated by Kotatsu. ASCII Media Works began publishing the manga in print in August 2021, with four tankōbon volumes released as of now. Produced by Quad, an anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2025.

The series is being directed by Hisashi Saitō, and written by Takashi Aoshima, with the character designs being done by Masahiko Suzuki and music composed by CMJK. With three episodes released so far, the show has scored an average 6.14/10 on MyAnimeList.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from episode 3 of the anime series. Reader's discretion is advised.

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4: Release date, time, and countdown

As per the official website of the anime, I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, January 26, at 1:30 AM JST. However, due to differences in time zones, most international fans would be able to watch episode 4 on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Due to differences in time zones, episode 4 will be available for viewing at different times across various international regions. Here are the release dates and timings for I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4 based on their respective time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 8:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025

10:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025

11:30 am Brazil Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 1:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, January 25, 2025 10:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 26, 2025 3:00 am

Where to watch I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4?

Shizuri Ideura (Image via Studio Quad)

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and other broadcasting channels across Japan. The series will stream simultaneously along its television broadcast on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai, with Japanese anime television network AT-X also airing the series.

The series has been licensed for streaming on HIDIVE in North America, Australia, and the British Isles by Sentai Filmworks. The series has also been licensed to be streamed for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel in Asia and Southeast Asia by Medialink. Thus, fans can watch the series for free on the YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi! episode 3

Hina being praised by her master Toru (Image via Studio Quad)

I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 3 begins with Shizuri showing remorse for not being able to protect Tsukasa and telling him that he can replace her with another kunoichi if he wants. Tsukasa, however, explains that living with her has been healing for him and that he likes her company.

Overjoyed by Tsukasa's words, Shizuri decides to fully enjoy her NEET lifestyle the next day. However, her plans are spoiled when two new neighbors move in next to Tsukasa's apartment, who happens to be her fellow kunoichi, Hina, and Ayame.

They all then gather for a meeting, during which Hina explains that she moved in due to her master's job transfer, while Ayame reveals that her mission designated this place as her new base.

The girl obsessed with romantic comedies (Image via Studio Quad)

Shizuri warns them both not to meddle in her and Tsukasa's life. Tsukasa then falls sick, and Shizuri tries to make porridge for him, but it fails, prompting her to go out and buy ice cream instead. While outside, Shizuri comes across a demon and while fighting it loses the wallet she was carrying. Seeing Hina nearby, Shizuri asks for her help, and together, they cook for Tsukasa.

However, this causes Shizuri to miss a limited-time mission in her game, leaving her disappointed. Episode 4 then introduces a young girl obsessed with romantic comedies, who observes the couples in her neighborhood, such as Hina and Toru or Shizuri and Tsukasa, while deciding which pair seems more ideal.

What to expect from I'm Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? episode 4? (speculative)

Shizuri and Tsukasa (Image via Studio Quad)

The upcoming episode will likely focus on Shizuri learning to rely more on her skills and do chores around the house to help out Tsukasa. She could also ask her fellow ninjas, Hina and Ayame, for help in dealing with more powerful demons now that they are living next to each other.

The three episodes that have so far been released have been received with mixed response as the audience feels they can't connect with the characters as there are no real stakes or threats to speak of. However considering episode 3 saw Shizuri, Hina, and Ayame all begin living together the upcoming episodes could be better.

