Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 reveals October 2025 release date and theme songs

On Friday, August 29, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 announced that the sequel will premiere on October 1, 2025. Additionally, the staff revealed the details concerning the show's opening and ending theme songs.

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous season, which released 26 episodes from April 2018 to September 2018. Under the production of Studio GONZO and Makaria, the upcoming installment is based on Midori Yuma (author) and Laruha's (illustrator) light novel series of the same name.

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 debuts on October 1, 2025

According to the latest update from the official staff on Friday, August 29, 2025, the Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 will air its episodes every Wednesday on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan from October 1, 2025. Additionally, the sequel will be available on d Anime Store, DMM TV, U-NEXT, and other digital services.

It was earlier confirmed that Crunchyroll would stream the sequel in North America, South America, Central America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, the CIS, and the Indian subcontinent, with subtitles in English and other languages.

Furthermore, the staff announced that Nao Toyama would perform the sequel's opening theme song, Toryanse, and the ending theme, Namida no Recipe. The songs will be released on a single CD on November 5, 2025. Notably, Toyama serves as the voice actor of the protagonist, Aoi.

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 stars:

Nao Toyama as Aoi Tsubaki

Katsuyuki Konishi as Oodanna

Shunichi Toki as Ginji

Mitsuki Nakae as Kasuga

Ai Kakuma as Oryou

Oodanna, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio GONZO and Makaria)

Aside from the mentioned voice actors, the sequel will feature the returning cast members from the previous installment.

Joe Yoshizaki directs the fantasy anime at Studio GONZO and Makaria, with Tomoko Konparu as the scriptwriter and series composer. Hidemi Katsura is enlisted as the character designer, while Yi Nong Cheng is the photography director. Takuro Iga is the show's music composer at Flying Dog, while Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director.

Kakuriyo: Bed and Breakfast for Spirits season 2 will continue with Aoi Tsubaki's tale and showcase her bond with Oodanna and other Ayakashi in the hidden realm. Furthemore, the narrative will show Aoi managing her eatery, Yugao. Overall, fans can expect a wholesome season, etched with romantic drama flavors.

