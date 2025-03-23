  • home icon
  Love Live! part 2 movie reveals November release date and more at Anime Japan 2025

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Mar 23, 2025 09:15 GMT
Love Live! part 2
Love Live! (Image via Sunrise)

Love Live! part 2 was officially announced at Anime Japan 2025. The event confirmed the release of the second installment in the Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen trilogy on November 7 in Japan. New visuals and information regarding the movie were presented to fans.

The cast also expressed their enthusiasm and hinted at what comes next for the Nijigasaki High School Idol Club. More event screenings and collaborations were also announced. This movie picks up the idol club's story, delivering emotional performances and fresh challenges. With the release date set, anticipation is high for the next chapter in Love Live! series.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers for the upcoming Love Live! part 2 movie.

Love Live! part 2 movie revealed release date at Anime Japan 2025

youtube-cover
Love Live! Part 2 movie is scheduled to hit Japanese theaters on November 7, as was revealed at Anime Japan 2025. Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen trilogy's second entry, the film promises a lot of fun as fans get a glimpse of some new information, such as a special trip involving six club members going on an adventure through Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe.

The announcement created a buzz among fans waiting to continue the Nijigasaki High School Idol Club saga. The stage event unveiled that Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future, the upcoming visual novel, will have its theme song, Eternalize Love, coming out on May 14.

Love Live! (Image via Sunrise)

They also released a PV of Love Live! part 2 movie. It showcases all the main characters along with their costume designs. The cast of the upcoming Love Live! part 2 include:

  • Kawamura Tomoyuki (Main Director)
  • Nagasaki Yukio (Sound Director)
  • Tanaka Chiemi (VA of Tennouji Rina)
  • Hayashi Coco (VA of Yuuki Setsuna)
  • Sagara Mayu (VA of Nakasu Kasumi)
  • Kitou Akari (VA of Konoe Kanata)
  • Onishi Aguri (VA of Uehara Ayumu)
  • Maeda Kaori (VA of Ousaka Shizuku)
  • Murakami Natsumi (VA of Miyashita Ai)
  • Yano Hinaki (VA of Takasaki Yuu)
  • Koizumi Moeka (VA of Mifune Shioriko)
  • Kubota Miyu (VA of Asaka Karin)

To build suspense for the sequels, the first film in the trilogy, which was released on September 6, will be streamed on various Japanese sites from April 1. The action enables fresh and old viewers to watch the story up until the last film.

What Love Live! is all about?

Love Live! (Image via Sunrise)

The Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Kanketsu-hen trilogy is the grand final for the anime, wrapping up the storylines of the characters in an emotional ending. Taking place after the two television seasons the Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Next Sky OVA, the trilogy has the club members compete for victory in the School Idol GPX competition.

This competition offers a new setup wherein idols sing as individuals instead of for their schools. Six members—Ayumu, Kasumi, Shizuku, Kanata, Emma, and Lanzhu—join the competition as it goes along in Okinawa. They each have their personal and professional problems, including Ayumu, who struggles with having to compete against her own teammates.

