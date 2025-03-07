Miru: Paths To My Future anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, March 7, 2025 saw the original television Miru: Paths To My Future anime series reveal its official release date of Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 2:30AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will first air on MBS at this time in Japan, before airing on Tokyo MX later in the day at 10PM JST.

This news and more was revealed in a new promotional video for the Miru: Paths To My Future anime series, which also revealed and previewed the anime’s opening theme song. The roughly 90-second long trailer also previews scenes from each of the anime’s five episodes, which will feature different stories, cast, and animation studios in production.

Miru: Paths To My Future anime gives detailed look at each episode’s aesthetic in latest trailer

As mentioned above, the Miru: Paths To My Future anime is officially confirmed to premiere in Japan on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 2:30AM JST on MBS, and later on Tokyo MX. However, both domestic and international streaming information remains unconfirmed as of this article’s writing given currently available information on the series’ official website. Fans can expect this information to be confirmed in the coming weeks before the anime’s premiere.

The opening theme song is titled “AI=UTA,” and will be performed by virtual singer group V.W.P. as previewed in the latest trailer. The anime’s ending theme song was previously announced as being “Find A Way” performed by MIYAVI. While these theme songs will remain constant throughout the five-episode mini-series, staff previously confirmed that each installment will feature new cast and characters, staff, and storylines.

The Miru: Paths To My Future anime’s staff also previously revealed the story and cast for each episode, providing a brief synopsis for the plot of each installment. The five episodes are listed as Episode 079: “Stardust Memory,” Episode 101: “The King of the Forest,” Episode 217: “Londonderry Air,” Episode 630: “Re: MIRU,” and Episode 926: “Wait, I’ll Be There.” Each of the five episodes are also said to be set in different eras throughout human history.

Machinery manufacturer Yanmar Holdings created and is producing the anime series, with Masue Ueda serving as the executive producer. Skyfall Co., Ltd. is offering production support, with btrax Japan LLC cooperating in the anime’s planning. Yanmar Holdings describes the series:

“In the distant future, humans create a robot named MIRU capable of traveling through time, visiting various eras, places, and even parallel worlds. Unlike some robots, MIRU isn't equipped with weapons. Instead, it helps people overcome immense obstacles peacefully, encouraging new beginnings without violence.

MIRU continuously evolves by interacting with people, learning and growing to assist those struggling to survive. It listens to their problems and offers support. By helping others, MIRU sets off a “Butterfly Effect,” of dramatic change guiding society toward a brighter future.

Why was MIRU created? What is its purpose? Can it save the Earth and humanity from a dystopian future?”

