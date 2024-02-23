My Hero Academia fans accuse Bones of ruining an animator's draft for Toga's scene

The My Hero Academia fanbase seems to have caught wind of the initial draft and final cut of the action sequence involving Toga and Uraraka in one of the episodes. On networking platform X, many fans engaged in discussions involving the first edition of the combat montage, which was allegedly animated by Vincent Chansard, a French animator.

Chansard, a popular name in the animanga community, has worked on some of the best anime titles. His contributions to One Piece have been tremendous since his work on the Wano Country arc.

Per fans' observation, the videos of the initial cut and the main version that was later animated by Studio Bones were vastly different. Many enraged fans of My Hero Academia highlighted the difference between the two, further fueling discontentment with the animators’ choice at Studio Bones.

My Hero Academia fans are fuming over Studio Bones’ creative choices in the scene involving Toga

Vincent Chansard's draft of the fighting sequence between Toga and Uraraka surfaced on X recently. Fans of MHA expressed disappointment after seeing the clip, which was praised for its seamless animation.

The Studio Bones video, which made the final edit, was panned. Fans noted a significant variation in the character's movements and overall actions between the early and final versions of the Toga sequence.

My Hero Academia fans were incredibly annoyed with how Studio Bones handled Chansard's file. The animator has gained popularity, and his animation style is recognized by people all over the world. However, fans were unable to recognize his style by just looking at the finished product.

Fans believed that Studio Bones had completely ruined this sequence by cutting out important frames that gave depth and weight to the character. They also put themselves in his shoes and highlighted their anger towards the animation studio. Furthermore, some believed that the My Hero Academia anime had been "sabotaged" since the end of season 2.

However, there appears to be a sliver of hope for a small section of the fanbase. They believe that the Blu-ray release of the anime could fix this scene. However, the likelihood of that happening is quite low.

Final Thoughts

While the exact reason for the creative choice taken by Studio Bones is unknown, one thing is clear that fans are not happy. The initial animation that was given to the studio featured a good mix of slow motion and sped-up frames, which amplified Toga’s speed.

Furthermore, the choice of angles elevated the overall viewing experience. However, Studio Bones got rid of the seemingly insignificant frames, which were crucial in building up to the main shot. Fans hope that the studio improves its animation standards significantly, especially when the source material is top-tier.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.