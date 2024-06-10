My Hero Academia fourth movie reveals new visuals of original characters

Monday, June 10, 2024, saw new character visuals for the upcoming My Hero Academia fourth movie revealed, focusing primarily on the new original characters who’ll be present in the film. These reveals were posted to X by the user and reputable franchise news source and leaker @DabisPoleDance (Ever).

Per Ever’s post, the new character visuals for the My Hero Academia fourth movie focus on new characters Dark Might, Anna Scervino, and Giulio Grandini. Dark Might will serve as the antagonist for the film, while Giulio and Anna appear to be allied supporting characters based on currently known information regarding the pair.

The My Hero Academia fourth movie is officially titled You’re Next and will be set in the series around roughly the same time period as the currently airing seventh anime season. In other words, the series will be set shortly after the collapse of “safe society,” but before the next war between Pro Heroes and Villains, which the seventh season is focusing on primarily.

Trending

My Hero Academia fourth movie highlights Dark Might’s “inverted” All Might costume in new character visual

Expand Tweet

In addition to the new character visuals for the My Hero Academia fourth movie’s original characters, voice actors for the trio have also been previously confirmed. Kenta Miyake, who voices All Might, will be voicing Dark Might in the film, while Mamoru Miyano will voice Giulio, and Meru Nukumi will voice Anna. Giulio is described as a butler who serves the Scervino family, while Anna is portrayed as a daughter of the Scervino family.

Not much is known about Dark Might’s character as of this article’s writing, but this is likely due to the film wanting to expand on his origins and true identity for the actual film itself. This is further supported by currently available plot details for the film, which go out of their way to maintain ambiguity regarding Dark Might’s origins and true identity.

Expand Tweet

Set to release in Japan on August 2, 2024, the My Hero Academia fourth movie is expected to be one of the franchise’s final two, if not the final film overall. The manga rapidly approaching its end further supports this, as does the current season 7 pacing, which suggests the remainder of the series may be adapted into a film rather than another television season. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing.

Author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga series first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. The manga is still ongoing and regularly serialized today, but is currently progressing through its epilogue and is expected to end sometime this year. 410 of the manga’s 425 currently released chapters have been compiled into 40 volumes, 38 of which have been translated into English.

Related links