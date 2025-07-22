My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the official staff confirmed the production of My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime with a promotional video and teaser visual. According to the announcement, the anime is set to premiere in 2026. The newly opened website and X account have also revealed details concerning the anime's main cast and staff. My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime is based on Otsuji's eponymous Japanese manga series. Ichijinsha's Comic Pool section of the Pixiv Comic digital site has been serializing the manga since November 2020. Seven volumes have been released thus far, with the eighth volume slated to be released on July 25, 2025. My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime debuts in 2026On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) handle were opened to announce the production of My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime, based on Otsuji's manga. According to the latest information, the anime will premiere in 2026, though an exact release date will be announced in the future. The promotional video, which has accompanied the production's news, features the memorable panels from Otsuji's original manga and the sections of the teaser visual. Drawn by character designer Mutsumi Sasaki, the visual depicts the female protagonist Miya, alongside her stepmother and stepsisters. Miya appears slightly anxious in the visual, while her stepmother, Teru, has a stern expression. Moreover, the illustration highlights the eldest daughter, Marika, and the second daughter, Arisa's menacing smile. According to the official staff, Kujira voices Teru Kozo, who happens to be Miya's stepmother. Moreover, the anime's official platforms have shared a comment and commemorative visual from the original mangaka, Otsuji. The illustration shows Teru Kozo, Miya, and her stepsisters, Marika and Arisa. Regarding the anime adaptation, the author says: &quot;A four-page manga that started life on social media has now become an anime thanks to all of you who continue to read it! Thank you so much for helping Ibikona grow to this point! The animation staff's work has an incredibly high level of resolution, and while preserving the momentum and tempo of the original, they have managed to express the depth of the story and the character's character. The author concludes by saying that he hopes viewers will love the anime adaptation. Keisuke Inoue directs the comedy anime at Studio NEWON, with Nanami Hoshino in charge of the series composition. The other staff member is Mutsumi Sasaki, the character designer. More information about the anime's cast and staff will be revealed in the future. A brief synopsis of the My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked animeTeru Kozo, as seen in the manga (Image via Otsuji)Based on Otsuji's manga, My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime follows Miya Nakamura, the illegitimate child of a prominent family, who lived a poor but content life with her mother. After the mother's passing, Miya is taken in by the main branch of the distinguished Kozo family. Miya thinks that her stepmother and stepsisters will treat her like a servant. While she prepares for the worst, Miya realizes that his new family isn't what she assumed. As such, the series will revolve around a heartwarming narrative about kindness and familial warmth. Also read: A Tale of the Secret Saint anime announces 2026 release via teaserDemon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns unveils IMAX poster featuring Tanjiro and GiyuMy Awkward Senpai anime confirms October 2025 release and more with new PV and visual