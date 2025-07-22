  • home icon
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 22, 2025 10:01 GMT
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren
My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual (Image via NEWON)

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the official staff confirmed the production of My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime with a promotional video and teaser visual. According to the announcement, the anime is set to premiere in 2026. The newly opened website and X account have also revealed details concerning the anime's main cast and staff.

My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime is based on Otsuji's eponymous Japanese manga series. Ichijinsha's Comic Pool section of the Pixiv Comic digital site has been serializing the manga since November 2020. Seven volumes have been released thus far, with the eighth volume slated to be released on July 25, 2025.

My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime debuts in 2026

youtube-cover
On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) handle were opened to announce the production of My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime, based on Otsuji's manga. According to the latest information, the anime will premiere in 2026, though an exact release date will be announced in the future.

The promotional video, which has accompanied the production's news, features the memorable panels from Otsuji's original manga and the sections of the teaser visual. Drawn by character designer Mutsumi Sasaki, the visual depicts the female protagonist Miya, alongside her stepmother and stepsisters.

Miya appears slightly anxious in the visual, while her stepmother, Teru, has a stern expression. Moreover, the illustration highlights the eldest daughter, Marika, and the second daughter, Arisa's menacing smile. According to the official staff, Kujira voices Teru Kozo, who happens to be Miya's stepmother.

Moreover, the anime's official platforms have shared a comment and commemorative visual from the original mangaka, Otsuji. The illustration shows Teru Kozo, Miya, and her stepsisters, Marika and Arisa. Regarding the anime adaptation, the author says:

"A four-page manga that started life on social media has now become an anime thanks to all of you who continue to read it! Thank you so much for helping Ibikona grow to this point! The animation staff's work has an incredibly high level of resolution, and while preserving the momentum and tempo of the original, they have managed to express the depth of the story and the character's character.
The author concludes by saying that he hopes viewers will love the anime adaptation.

Keisuke Inoue directs the comedy anime at Studio NEWON, with Nanami Hoshino in charge of the series composition. The other staff member is Mutsumi Sasaki, the character designer. More information about the anime's cast and staff will be revealed in the future.

A brief synopsis of the My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime

Teru Kozo, as seen in the manga (Image via Otsuji)
Teru Kozo, as seen in the manga (Image via Otsuji)

Based on Otsuji's manga, My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked anime follows Miya Nakamura, the illegitimate child of a prominent family, who lived a poor but content life with her mother. After the mother's passing, Miya is taken in by the main branch of the distinguished Kozo family.

Miya thinks that her stepmother and stepsisters will treat her like a servant. While she prepares for the worst, Miya realizes that his new family isn't what she assumed. As such, the series will revolve around a heartwarming narrative about kindness and familial warmth.

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

