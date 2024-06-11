Narenare -Cheer for you! anime announces Summer 2024 release date, theme songs, and more

The Narenare -Cheer for you! anime is set to premiere on July 7, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff via a new promotional video and key visual on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. The short clip previews the anime's opening and ending theme songs.

Additionally, the staff announced the names of new cast members. Produced by P.A.Works and DMM.com, the Narenare -Cheer for you! anime serves as an original television anime. The show depicts the lives of six high school girls, with different personalities, talents, and hobbies.

Narenare -Cheer for you! anime's new trailer confirms the July 7, 2024, release date

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the official website and X handle for the Narenare -Cheer for you! anime shared a new promotional video to reveal that the show will premiere on July 7, 2024, that is, in Summer 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff disclosed the anime's broadcast information.

It has been confirmed that the Narenare -Cheer for you! anime will air its episodes every Sunday from 11:45 pm JST, starting July 7, 2024, on TV Tokyo. Japanese fans can also watch the anime on AT-X, from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 9 pm JST. DMM TV, d-anime Store, and other services will distribute the anime.

The latest promotional clip features the six main characters, showcasing their cheerful side. The PV shows a glimpse of the story, with "support" as the focal theme.

Suzuha, Hana, and others, as seen in the trailer (Image via P.A.Works)

Aside from Anna, Megumi, Shion, and others, the short clip depicts new characters. The video also previews the show's opening theme, Cheer for you, and the ending theme, titled With, both performed by the anime's six main characters as the PoMpoMs group.

A key visual for the Narenare -Cheer for you! anime has also been unveiled. The illustration depicts the six members of the PoMpoMs, with the Dogenzaka hill in Numata City, Japan, as the background. The characters appear in their high school summer uniforms.

The key visual for Narenare -Cheer for you! anime (Image via P.A.Works)

Along with the trailer and broadcast details, the official team behind the Narenare -Cheer for you! anime announced the names of additional cast members. Yuna Kitahara stars in the series as Hana Nabatame, while Azusa Tadokoro voices Noichigo Izawa.

Yu Serizawa lends her voice to Miyabi Kushida, while Rikako Aida plays Hiiragi Kanzaki's role. These voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Yuki Nakashima as Suzuha Obunai

Moe Kahara as Shion Taniazaki

Miku Ito as Megumi Kaionji

Manaka Iwami as Nodoka Ootani

Rika Nakagawa as Kanta Misora

Larissa Tago Takeda as Anna Aveiro

Comments from the new voice actors have also arrived on the website of this high-school-themed anime, where they mentioned that they look forward to seeing how the anime turns out.

Staff and the plot for the Narenare -Cheer for you! anime

The main characters, as seen in the anime (Image via P.A.Works)

Kodai Kakimoto is both directing and supervising the show's scripts at the P.A.Works studios, with Tomomi Takada working as the key animator. Yujin Kitagawa, a member of the YUZU duo, is the producer, composer, and writer of the series' theme songs.

Naoki Tani from HANO is enlisted as the music composer, with Yohei Kisara in charge of the soundtrack and music production. Kanami Sekiguchi and Nana Miura are designing the original character design concepts from Inbetweener.

The Narenare -Cheer for you! anime follows an original story, showcasing the lives of six high school girls, with different hobbies, personalities, and talents. Together, they find support in their lives.

