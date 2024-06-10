A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime announces July 2024 release date and more

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime is set to premiere on July 6, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Monday, June 10, 2024, on the official site and X handle. In addition to this announcement, the staff revealed the names of three cast members for the series.

Produced by Gekko, A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime is an adaptation of the original Japanese light novel series written by Kaito and illustrated by Almic. Hobby Japan has been serializing the light novels since July 2021, with eight volumes published under the HJ Bunko imprint.

A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime debuts on July 6, 2024

On Monday, June 10, 2024, the official website and X account for the A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime announced that the show will premiere on July 6, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. The fantasy anime's staff also unveiled the broadcast details.

It has been decided that A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime will air its episodes every Saturday from 10 pm JST, starting July 6, 2024, on Tokyo MX. It will then be available on BS11 Nippon Television at 10.30 pm JST on the same date.

Additionally, Japanese fans can watch the anime on TV Nagasaki, where it will be broadcast every Friday at 1.03 am JST, starting July 12, 2024. AT-X can also be an option to watch the show from July 9, 2024, onwards, at 11 pm JST. Notably, ABEMA will distribute the show every Saturday from 10.30 pm JST, starting July 6, 2024.

Aside from the release date and broadcast details, the official staff behind A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime revealed the names of the additional cast members. Yoshino Aoyama stars as Airi Jinguji, while Saika Kitamori voices Miku Moriyama. Azusa Tsugimori has also joined the voice cast as Hikari Tanabe.

These voice actors for this fantasy anime will join the previously announced cast members, who are as follows:

Kana Hanazawa as Sylphy

Yuya Hozumi as Kaito Takagi

Mayu Sagara as Luceria

Azumi Waki as Haruka Katsuragi

The staff also revealed details regarding the anime's theme songs and their artists. Amatsuki performs the opening theme song, Up Start, while May'n sings the ending theme, Strobe Fantasy.

Staff and the plot for A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime

Kaito, as seen in the anime (Image via Gekko)

Tomoki Kobayashi, renowned for his contributions to Akame ga KILL!, and other titles, directs the series at the Gekko Studios, with Starry Cube as the producer. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu oversees the series scripts, while Shoko Yasuda is enlisted as the character designer. Keiji Inai has also joined the anime's staff as the music composer.

Based on the light novels, A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero anime follows the story of Kaito Takagi, a high school student who, as an explorer, hunts down slimes in the dungeons that appear in Japan and earns cash.

One day, Kaito gets a valuable item called the servant card from a golden slime, which allows him to summon mythical beings. Intrigued, the boy summons a warrior maiden, Valkyrie. Thus begins Kaito's journey from being a high schooler mob to a hero.

