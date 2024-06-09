Days with My Stepsister anime announces Summer 2024 release date and more with new PV

Days with My Stepsister anime is set to premiere on July 4, 2024, according to the anime's official staff on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Along with this announcement, the staff unveiled the show's main promotional video and announced the names of the additional cast members and theme song artists.

Days with My Stepsister anime serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese light novel series, written by Ghost Mikawa and illustrated by Hiten. Media Factory has published nine volumes of the light novel so far, with the MF Bunko J imprint. The novels have also inspired a manga adaptation with Yumita Kanade's illustrations.

Days with My Stepsister anime's main trailer confirms July 4, 2024 release date

Trending

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, the official X account for Days with My Stepsister anime shared the main promotional video to announce that the series will be released on July 4, 2024. The short video also discloses the broadcast information.

It has been decided that the Days with My Stepsister anime will air its episodes every Thursday, starting July 4, 2024, at 9 pm JST, at AT-X. The series will also be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and Kansai TV, at later times.

U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and Animehodai will stream the episodes every Thursday from 10 pm JST, starting July 4, 2024. The official team behind the anime will host an online screening of episodes 1-3 on Kadokawa's YouTube channel, on June 23, 2024. There will also be a talk session with the cast members.

Yuuta and Saki, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN)

Notably, the latest promotional video showcases Shiori Yomiuri, Maaya Narasaka, and other supporting characters, along with the step-siblings, Yuuta and Saki. The trailer depicts the lives of Yuuta and Saki, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in the Days with My Stepsister anime.

Aside from the PV, the staff has unveiled details regarding the anime's opening and ending theme songs. Fhána sings the opening theme song, Tenshi Tachi no Uta, which translates to Song of the Angels in English, while Kitri performs the ending theme, Suiso no Blanco or Aquarium Swing. The trailer previews both theme songs.

Additionally, the PV has revealed additional staff members. Emi Ota and Toku Watanabe have joined the anime as main animators, while Imari Katsuragi is enlisted as the color designer. Masatoshi Kai is the art director, while Akane Shiraishi is the editor. Shinyo Kondo is listed as the director of photography.

Main cast and staff for Days with My Stepsister anime

Yuuta and Saki, as seen strolling (Image via Studio DEEN)

Kohei Amasaki voices Yuta Asamura in the anime, with Yuki Nakashima as Saki Ayase. Minori Suzuki stars as Shiori Yomiuri, while Ayu Suzuki plays Maaya Narasaka's role. Other cast members include Daiki Hamano as Tomokazu Maru, Reina Ueda as Akiko Ayase, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Taichi Asamu.

Tsutomu Ueno is at the helm of affairs at Studio DEEN, with Mitsutaka Hirota as the script supervisor and character designer. CITOCA is listed as the music composer at One Cushion and Nippon Columbia, while Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director. Kaori Yamada handles the series' sound effects.

Based on Ghost Mikawa's light novels, Days with My Stepsister anime centers around a high school student, Yuuta Nakashima, who after his father's remarriage finds out that his popular classmate, Saki, has become his stepsister. It's a romance anime that explores Yuuta and Saki's relationship and personal growth.

Also read: