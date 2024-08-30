Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 confirms October 2024 release date with new trailer and visual

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 is set to premiere on October 7, 2024. This news was confirmed by the anime's official staff on Friday, August 30, 2024, via a new promotional video and trailer. Additionally, the staff revealed details on the anime's theme songs and their artists.

Produced by Shuka, Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 serves as the continuation of the previous installment, which ran from April 2017 to June 2017 for 11 episodes. A year later, the franchise released a movie titled Ephemeral Bond. Notably, the series itself is an adaptation of Yuki Midorikawa's manga series.

Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 new trailer and visual confirm the October 7, 2024 release date

Trending

The official staff for Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 held a special live stream called Natsume's Book of Friends Urushi ~Summer Banquet on YouTube today to share a new trailer and visual for the show. According to the short clip, the sequel will be released on October 7, 2024. The anime's website and X handle shared the same shortly after.

The broadcast and distribution information for the series has arrived, according to which, Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 will air its episodes every Monday on TV Tokyo at 24:00 JST, starting October 7, 2024 (effectively Tuesday, 12 am JST, October 8, 2024).

The slice-of-life anime will also be broadcast on AT-X every Tuesday at 11:30 PM JST from October 8, 2024. Japanese fans can enjoy the repeat broadcasts every Thursday from 11:30 pm JST and every Monday from 5:30 pm JST.

Expand Tweet

Following its broadcast on television, Japanese fans can stream the series on Netflix every Tuesday from 12:30 AM JST, starting October 8, 2024. Besides Netflix, fans can watch the show on d Anime Store and U-NEXT.

Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the series in the USA (North America, South America, and Central America), Europe, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian subcontinent.

Notably, the latest trailer features Takashi Natsume, Madara aka Nyanko-sensei, and other important characters who will feature in Natsume's Book of Friends season 7. The PV brings out the essence of the franchise as it focuses on the plethora of characters and their charm.

Key visual for Natsume's Book of Friends season 7 (Image via Shuka)

The short clip also previews the anime's opening and ending theme songs. Hinata Kashiwagi performs the opening theme song, Alca, while Toshiki Kondo sings the ending theme, Komari Warai, which means "Troubled Laugh" in English.

Aside from the trailer, the official staff has unveiled a key visual for Natsume's Book of Friends season 7. The illustration depicts the protagonist, Takashi Natsume, and his partner, Madara (Nyanko-Sensei) walking through autumn leaves on the bridge.

Cast and staff for Natsume's Book of Friends season 7

Natusme and Yokais, as seen in the trailer (Image via Shuka)

Hiroshi Kamiya returns as Takashi Natsume, with Kazuhiko Inoe as Nyanko-Sensei (Madara). Akira Ishida features as Shuichi Natori, while Sanae Kobayashi plays Reiko Natsume. Ryohei Kimura voices Satoru Nishimura, while Hisayoshi Suganuma stars as Atsushi Kitamoto.

Kazuma Horie returns as Kaname Tanuma, with Miyuki Sawashiro as Jun Sasada. Eiji Ito performs the role of Shigeru Fujiawa and Miki Ito as Toko Fujiwara. Rina Sato voices Toru Taki, while Junichi Suwabe stars as Seiji Matoba.

Takashi Natsume and Nyanko-sensei (Image via Shuka)

Takahiro Omori returns to the franchise as chief director at Studio Shuka. Hideki Ito is directing Natsume's Book of Friends season 7, with Sadayuki Murai overseeing the scripts. Akira Takata returns to design the characters, while Makoto Yoshimori is enlisted as the music composer. NAS is the music producer.

Natsume's Book of Friends series revolves around Takashi Natsume, a boy who can see Yokai or Spirits since his childhood. One day, he acquires a book named Yujin Cho, or Book of Friends from his grandfather. The book happens to be contracts his grandfather made to trap Spirits. With his partner, Nyanko-Sensei, Natsume either helps the spirits or releases them.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback