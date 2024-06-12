NieR: Automata anime part 2 announces exact July 2024 release date with key visual

NieR: Automata anime part 2 will premiere on July 5, 2024, according to the anime's official staff on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Along with this announcement, the full key visual for the sequel, drawn by the character designer & chief animation director, Jun Nakai, has been revealed. Interestingly, the staff had been teasing the illustration up until now.

NieR: Automata anime part 2 is the continuation of the first part, which was released in 2023. Notably, the anime itself serves as an adaptation of the popular ARPG (action role-playing game), developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix.

NieR: Automata anime part 2 is set to be released on July 5, 2024

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the NieR: Automata anime part 2 announced that the series will premiere on July 5, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024 anime season. Simultaneously, the broadcast details have arrived.

According to the announcement, NieR: Automata anime part 2 will begin airing its episodes starting Friday, July 5, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST, on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV.

The anime will also air on Yomiuri TV from July 9, 2024, every Monday, at 2:29 AM JST, and on Chukyo TV on July 10, 2024, at 1:57 AM JST. Other channels such as Sapporo TV, and Fukuoka Broadcasting will also telecast the upcoming installment.

2B, as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

DMM TV, d Anime Store, ABEMA, U-NExt, Animehodai, Bandai Channel, Huly, Prime Video, and other platforms have acquired the rights to stream the anime in Japan. Notably, Crunchyroll streamed the first part, so it remains to be seen whether or not Part 2 will be available on this platform.

Aside from the release date and broadcast information, a key visual has been unveiled for the NieR: Automata anime part 2. The illustration serves as the full version of the visuals the staff has been teasing fans with for some time.

The key visual for NieR: Automata anime part 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It depicts the three androids, 2B, 9S, and A2, lying on the ground, while a girl in red attire appears alongside them. Notably, the visual has been drawn by the series' chief animation director and designer, Jun Nakai.

Even though the official team behind the anime hasn't confirmed the full staff, the members from the first part are expected to reprise their roles. Ryouji Masayuma directed Part 1 at A-1 Pictures, with Masayuma in charge of the series composition.

Jun Nakai worked as the chief animation director and designer, while MONACA composed the music. LISA performs the opening theme song, Black Box, for the NieR: Automata anime part 2. Details regarding the new ending theme aren't disclosed yet.

About the anime

Based on the original ARPG game, NieR: Automata anime's narrative is set in a dystopian world, where the mechanical lifeforms have ousted human beings from Earth.

To reclaim their land, mankind rests its hopes on Android forces. The series follows the story of A2, 2B, and 9S, as they take on the mechanical beings from another world to complete their assignment and save Earth.

