One Piece Live Action season 2 set to use new filming studio alongside Cape Town Film

Friday, June 14, 2024 saw X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @OP_Netflix_Fan post some exciting new One Piece Live Action season 2 news. According to the post, Netflix is enlisting the assistance of New Vision Film Studios Africa (NVFSA) alongside Cape Town Film Studios, who primarily handled filming for the first season.

NVFSA is located at the scenic Lourensford Estate in Somerset West, Cape Town, South Africa, and sits on a 4,000-hectare property with many different environments and areas. Likewise, with how varied the types of locations One Piece Live Action Season 2 will go to are, the NVFSA studio makes perfect sense as the series’ “home base” for the second season.

One Piece Live Action season 2 gets a major upgrade for filming, suggests Netflix is going all out budget-wise

Per StageRunner, which is @OP_Netflix_Fan's source, Netflix is “leading the charge” at NVFSA with their “filming the second season of a live-action international hit series.” While the article claims the title can’t be disclosed due to NDA’s (non-disclosure agreements), it’s quite clear that Netflix is filming One Piece Live Action season 2 here. No other series on the platform which has been confirmed as returning for a second season fits the bill better.

The article also references how the world-class facilities and experienced crews at NVFSA are “ready to bring the fantastical world to life.” Again, there’s not much in production from Netflix right now that would fit all of these categories, with the “fantastical world” comment especially being fairly damning evidence.

The NVFSA studio features “manicured agricultural and natural landscapes, historical architecture and sweeping natural wilderness areas - comprising towering mountains, forests, plains, valleys, lakes and rivers.” It’s then specified that the actual studio complex itself is made up of five sound stages, construction workshops, storage facilities, and production offices.

The second season of the One Piece Live Action series serves as the continuation of Netflix’s smash-hit live action adaptation of creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series. The adaptation first premiered on the streaming platform in late August 2023, and was renewed just weeks later in September of that year. Filming on the second season reportedly began in June 2024.

Oda’s original manga series first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. The series is, however, in its Final Saga, with previous comments from Oda suggesting the series only has a few years left at best.

The manga has also been adapted into a weekly television anime by Toei Animation, which began airing in October 1999 and has regularly done so since. Wit Studios recently announced a remake of the anime in collaboration with Netflix, officially titled THE ONE PIECE. No further information on the remake is available as of this article’s writing.

