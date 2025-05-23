One Punch Man creator's Versus manga goes on a hiatus

On Friday, May 26, 2025, the One Punch Man creator ONE's Versus manga announced that the series will be on hiatus in the July issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shōnen Sirius. The manga is set to return with its next chapter in the magazine's August issue on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Versus, written by ONE, illustrated by Kyoutarou Azuma, and composed by bose, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's shounen manga magazine Monthly Shōnen Sirius since November 2022. The manga recently won the 49th Kodansha Manga Award in the shōnen category.

One Punch Man creator's Versus manga goes on a one-month break

While the series was originally scheduled to be on hiatus this month, the previous magazine issue mistakenly stated that the series' next chapter would be released this month. With that, the manga series conveyed its sincere apology to fans.

Zaybi, Keila, Samone, Iglay, Masayoshi, Wané, and Cartel as seen in the Versus manga (Image via Kodansha)

The Versus manga announced that the series will publish its next chapter in the magazine's August issue, which will be released next month on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Lastly, the One Punch Man creator's manga thanked fans for their continued support.

Fans' reaction to the manga's one-month hiatus

The manga fans were disappointed to learn that the series was on a hiatus and wished the creators had warned them a month ago instead of on the day of the chapter's release.

Ario as seen in the Versus manga's second volume cover (Image via Kodansha)

Some fans even expressed how they wanted to cry after learning about the hiatus. Meanwhile, other fans believed it was a really poor time for the series to be on hiatus. While no fan confirmed it, the comment might have been referring to One Punch Man manga's sudden two-month hiatus.

"NOOOOOOOOO THEY COULD HAVE WARNED A MONTH AGO," one fan said.

"T.T i am going to cry," another fan added.

"It's been a bad time ONE," another fan said.

"WE ONLY HAVE BUG EGO FOR NOW!!," other fan said.

Lastly, another fan pointed out how, out of all of ONE's manga, the only one that hadn't announced a hiatus was Bug Ego. Thus, there remains a possibility that, like One Punch Man, the new series could also go on a sudden hiatus.

