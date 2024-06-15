Princession Orchestra anime confirms 2025 release and more

Friday, June 14, 2024, saw King Records, ARIA Entertainment, and Takaro Tomy announce a new original television project — the Princession Orchestra anime series. Alongside the announcement of its production, it was also confirmed that the television anime series would premiere sometime in 2025, with no narrower release information given.

However, the Princession Orchestra anime did confirm its starring cast and preview their performances via a 60-second promotional video released as part of the announcement. The project’s target audiences were also confirmed, as well as additional franchise offerings, a key visual for the series, staff and production information, and more.

Princession Orchestra anime set to be “for both children and adults,” consists of music and toys too

As mentioned above, the Princession Orchestra anime project also confirmed some additional exciting information beyond its production and release date. First and foremost, the project is said to be for both children and adults, which could mean many different things, and the franchise will consist of music and toys as well as the anime. These two additional areas could be where the franchise intends to make content and products suitable for adults.

The cast for the series was also announced, with their characters featured in a key visual. Azusa Aoi plays Minamo Sorano/Princess Ripple (blue-haired character), Yuri Fujimoto plays Kagari Sakibe/Princess Zeal (pink-haired character), and Azusa Tachibana plays Kagase Ichijo/Princess Meteor (green-haired character). These character name romanizations have yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing and could change later.

King Records and ARIA Entertainment’s new content production brand UNISON is credited with the original work. Akifumi Kaneko is credited with the original plan. Elements Gardne’s Noriyasu Agematsu is the executive producer, with Shin Onuma directing the anime at SILVER LINK Studios.

Manta Aisora is writing and overseeing the scripts, while Yukiko Akiyama is designing the characters for animation based on Mari Shimazaki’s original designs. Elements Gardens is composing the music for the anime series. It’s currently unclear if they’ll be responsible for any music production for the franchise beyond the anime series specifically.

The Princession Orchestra anime series takes place in Alicepia, a mysterious country that has existed since ancient times. The country’s citizens, known as the Alicepians, are known to be fun-loving people but are one day attacked by mysterious monsters known as Jamaock. They threaten the peace of Alicepia, prompting the start of the story, which follows the “princesses” who always remember the song in their hearts, even when in danger.

As mentioned above, no additional release information has been made available at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans can expect updates to primarily come through the anime’s official website once that information is made available.

