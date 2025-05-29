Ruri Rocks anime reveals July 2025 release date and more

Thursday, May 29, 2025, saw the second promotional video for the television Ruri Rocks anime series officially revealed, which confirmed its Japanese release date of Sunday, July 6, 2025. Also known by the English title 'Introduction to Mineralogy,' the promotional video also revealed the anime’s opening and ending theme song, previewing the former.

The Ruri Rocks anime also confirmed additional staff members for its production at Studio Bind in this latest batch of news. Effectively, the only major information on the series still unknown is its international streaming availability. However, fans can expect this to be clarified in the coming weeks as the anime’s officially confirmed July 6 release date in Japan draws near.

Ruri Rocks anime’s new promotional video highlights Ruri and Nagi’s initial meeting and adventures

Trending

The Ruri Rocks anime is currently slated for a premiere on Japanese television on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will first air on AT-X at this time before airing on Tokyo MX at 9:30 pm JST and on BS11 at 10:30 pm JST. The series will also air on ABC TV and TV Aichi on Wednesday, July 9. The anime’s international and domestic streaming details have both yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing.

The anime’s opening theme song is titled “Hikari no Sumika,” or “Home of Light,” and will be performed by Rei Yasuda. The opening theme song is previewed in the latest promotional video, as mentioned above. The ending theme song is titled “Sapphire” and will be performed by Hana Hope. The anime stars Miyari Nemoto as Ruri Tanigawa, Asami Seto as Nagi Arato, Yumi Miyamoto as Yoko Imari, Saki Hayashi as Shoko Seto, and Misuzu Yamada as Aoi Kasamaru.

Shingo Fujii is directing the Ruri Rocks anime at Studio Bind, with Michiko Yokote in charge of series composition. Mayu Fujii is designing the characters, with Kohei Yoshida serving as sound director. Daisuke Achiwa and Kazuki Yanagawa are composing the anime’s music, while EGG FIRM is credited with producing the series. The anime’s newly announced staff includes:

Assistant Director: Yasuhiko Akiyama

Chief Animation Directors: Mayu Fujii, Kazuhiro Ōta

Prop Design: Ayumi Ninomiya, Anzu Nakai

Mineral Design: CLUSELLER

Art Director: Shunichirō Yoshihara

Art Setting: Kazushi Fujii

Color Key Artist: Makiko Doi

Compositing Director of Photography: Takuya Ogata

Editing: Yūji Oka

Sound Effects: Takuya Hasegawa

Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion

The television anime series will adapt mangaka Keiichiro Shibuya’s original Ruri no Hoseki manga series, also known as Ruri Rocks or Introduction to Mineralogy. The manga began serialization in Enterbrain’s Harta magazine in August 2019, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into five compilation volumes thus far, none of which are officially available in English as of this article’s writing.

