Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie announces new May 2025 Indian release date

On April 7, 2025, Anime News Network reported that the release of Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie in India has been postponed to May 9. The reason for this delay was not specifically mentioned. The anime news website also shared a statement from the movie's director, highlighting the significance of this being the first Shin-chan movie to release in India.

Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie is based on a manga series written and illustrated by renowned Japanese manga artist Yoshito Usui. The manga's original run was between the early 1990s and the late 2000s, having 50 volumes in publication, only in Japanese. The manga's sequel has 14 volumes in publication and is currently ongoing.

Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie screening delayed in India till May 9, 2025

Shin-chan as seen in the movie (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Anime News Network (ANN) is an anime website that shared the news of the postponement of the Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie in India. The film was originally set to hit Indian theaters on May 1, 2025. However, due to unknown reasons, its theatrical release has been delayed until May 9, 2025. The movie originally premiered in Japan on August 9, 2024.

The film will be distributed in India by PVR INOX Pictures, the country's largest distributor of international films. Notably, Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie is also the first installment from the Shin-chan franchise to be released in Indian theaters.

Alongside the announcement, ANN also shared comments from the movie's staff regarding the Indian release. The film's director, Sasaki Shinobu, shared his enthusiasm over the release of his latest movie in Indian theaters.

The anime director shared his gratitude towards Indian anime fans who have supported his work and gave a brief synopsis of what the movie will be about. Sasaki Shinobu also encouraged Indian viewers to visit Japan after watching the film and explore the other 30 Shin-chan movies available there.

Sasaki Shinobu has an extensive background in the anime industry, having contributed to several well-known anime series. His past credits include Gintama (episode director), Horimiya (episode and storyboard director), Tomodachi Game (storyboard director), and Black Butler season 5 (episode and storyboard director).

Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary movie synopsis

The anime movie is an adventure comedy centered around the titular protagonist, Shinnosuke Nohara, more commonly referred to as Shin-chan, who visits a dinosaur theme park with his friends and family.

While everyone is having fun inside the theme park, Shiro, Shin-chan's pet, meets a small dinosaur. After the two befriend each other, Shin-chan's group witnesses the wholesome friendship of two animals. However, befriending this dinosaur might lead to some consequences that Shin-chan and his friends have to take care of themselves.

