Solo Leveling season 2 surpasses Chainsaw Man to get the most-liked episode on Crunchyroll

On March 17, 2025, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 was named the most-liked episode across the Crunchyroll platform, surpassing Chainsaw Man episode 1. Just a week before this achievement, Crunchyroll recognized it as the most-rated one.

Solo Leveling is based on a manhwa series written by Chugong and illustrated by DUBU. The manhwa consists of 13 serialized volumes that were released between 2018 and 2021. The manhwa currently has numerous game adaptations, an upcoming live-action adaptation, and an ongoing anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures.

Solo Leveling season 2 beats Chainsaw Man to become the most-liked episode on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling season 2, episode 11, was released on March 15, 2025. Before this episode aired, the anime sequel had already secured the title of the third most-liked episode on Crunchyroll, one of the biggest anime-streaming websites. With this latest installment, the anime has achieved another milestone.

Episode 11 of Solo Leveling season 2 quickly became the most-liked episode on Crunchyroll, surpassing the previous record holder, Chainsaw Man episode 1. Both series have 279,000 likes, with the former edging ahead by just a few hundred likes.

Solo Leveling is produced by A-1 Pictures, one of Japan's leading animation studios. A-1 Pictures is renowned for creating some of the most classic and acclaimed anime, such as Too Many Losing Heroines, Your Lie in April, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, and Eighty-Six.

The anime features an impressive voice cast, including Hiroki Touchi (Heiter from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) as Beak Yoonho, Akari Ishida (Regulus from Re:ZERO) voicing Ant King, Banjou Ginga (King Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z) as Go Gunhee, and Satoshi Mikami (Ishigami Byakuya from Dr. Stone) as Goto Ryuji.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 synopsis

Ant King as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The episode began where it left off, with the Ant King wreaking havoc on the outskirts of Jeju Island, heartlessly decapitating Japanese hunters. Meanwhile, the Korean hunters reached the Ant Queen, and after a fierce battle, they defeated her, leading to celebrations across Korea.

However, everything changed instantly when the Ant Queen's cry before her death summoned every ant to the cave on Jeju Island. Among them was the Ant King, who, after devouring his mother, fatally injured all the Korean hunters. Furthermore, he then went outside, killing Gotou Ryuji and enveloping the island in despair.

