Solo leveling: Goto Ryuji can never be as good a Hunter as Sung Jinwoo (& It's not only because of power)

Solo Leveling is a series that focuses heavily on combat and strength, which is why fans like to contrast and compare the status of several characters throughout the series. In that regard, Japan's greatest Hunter, Goto Ryuji doesn't stand a chance against South Korea's finest, Sung Jinwoo, and the main reason is not related to their physical strength.

When it comes to power and development, Sung Jinwoo is a lot stronger than Goto Ryuji but the Solo Leveling series has shown that goes beyond just strength. Goto suffered massively from overconfidence and having lost the need for a challenge, which would make him stagnant, leading to his downfall against the Ant King.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining why Goto Ryuji will never be better than Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling

Goto Ryuji as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/ Webtoon)

There is no denying that Goto Ryuji is very powerful in his own right, hence why his status as the strongest Japanese Hunter in the series. That is an element that cannot be discussed and most fans of the franchise will agree that Sung Jinwoo is naturally stronger, but there is another major element that sets them apart and that is their degree of confidence.

Ryuji suffered greatly from overconfidence because of his role as the most powerful Hunter in Japan, which made him somewhat stagnant during his time in the series. Furthermore, this lack of humbleness cost him during the Jeju Island arc as he was overpowered and destroyed by the Ant King.

While Sung Jinwoo ends up becoming a lot more confident and trusting his abilities a lot, he never falls into an area of false arrogance to the point of costing him in combat. His background as someone who was originally extremely weak makes him more understanding of the issue of underestimating the opponent, which Ryuji didn't understand.

More details about this

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Naturally, another major aspect that plays a role in the series is that Sung Jinwoo has an endless pursuit of strength in Solo Leveling. That makes him a lot more capable than Goto Ryuji since the protagonist has gotten used to the need for power which has been a running theme throughout the series, evidenced by the plot point of the Shadow Monarch.

While strength is not the main reason for their difference in level, it also has to be taken into account, albeit as a smaller factor. Granted, Sung Jinwoo is even stronger than Goto Ryuji by the time the latter dies fighting the Ant King, but he is always going to become a lot more powerful, which is an edge that he has, thanks to the System, that other characters in the series don't enjoy.

This doesn't mean that Ryuji is weak or anything along those lines, but rather how Jinwoo has become the strongest Hunter. It is a major factor across the story, hence by the top Japanese Hunter doesn't stand a chance against the protagonist in that regard.

Final thoughts

Sung Jinwoo has been on an upward trajectory from the beginning of Solo Leveling, hence why he eventually became stronger than Goto Ryuji. Moreover, when it comes to mentality, dealing with enemies, and even strategies, the protagonist has the upper hand over him.

