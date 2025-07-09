Solo Leveling web novel enters hiatus

On July 7, 2025, KakaoPage announced that the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok web novel has been placed on an indefinite hiatus. Unlike typical hiatuses caused by delays in completing work, Papyrus paused the series due to disappointment with the content.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, written by Daul, is a spinoff web novel series that serves as a direct sequel to the original Solo Leveling web novel. The new web novel has been publishing its chapters on KakaoPage since April 2023, with over 360 chapters released so far.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok enters indefinite hiatus

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the official webpage for Solo Leveling: Ragnarok web novel on KakaoPage announced in its news section that the series would be going on hiatus.

According to the Papyrus label, the web novel was scheduled to release a new chapter on July 7. However, the publisher decided to put the series on pause. Although the label did not provide many details, it stated that it was disappointed with the chapter after reviewing its content. As a result, it decided to suspend its release until further notice.

Papyrus added that it would publish the chapter only after more satisfactory story content was added. Lastly, the label thanked fans for their understanding. Since no return date was announced, the series is now on an indefinite hiatus.

Fans' reaction to Solo Leveling: Ragnarok's hiatus

Sung Suho as seen in the web novel (Image via Kakao)

Several Solo Leveling fans believed that the publishers were justified in criticizing the sequel story, especially since it was "bland and low-quality" compared to the original. Meanwhile, other fans were confident that the publishers were only criticizing the specific chapter and not the series as a whole.

"Rightly so, the story was bland and quite low-quality when I read into it (not like SL itself was any different)," one fan said.

"Seems more so that they weren’t happy with this specific chapter, not the story as a whole," another fan said.

"Damn I thought it was going well and getting really interesting. I guess Daul idea for the “dream sequence” was not up to standard," another fan added.

"I mean, especially in the last few chapters, the writing, at least from how it seems from the translation, has been like 'he hit him with two punches *boom *boom, he felt too much pain." So I get it. Even SL wasn't as bad," other fan said.

While some fans wondered what the officials from Papyrus disliked, others believed that the recent chapters did not meet the series' usual quality. According to them, the writing had become poor in the latest chapter, offering little explanation of what was happening in the scenes.

