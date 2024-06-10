Suicide Squad Isekai anime premieres early in US on June 27

Warner Bros. Japan made an announcement about its Suicide Squad Isekai anime series on Monday, June 10, 2024. The studio announced that the anime, produced in partnership with Wit Studio, will premiere early in the United States on Thursday, June 27, 2024. While an exact release time hasn’t been specified, fans know that three episodes will be made available for them upon this premiere.

It has also been confirmed that the Suicide Squad Isekai anime will run for ten episodes, with the US release schedule confirming the tenth and final episode’s airdate. In addition, several other territories and platforms were also confirmed to have the series premiere early locally. Japan, however, was not one of these territories. The release date in Japan is still set as Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST).

Suicide Squad Isekai anime premieres early in the US on Hulu and Max with the first three episodes

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime has been officially confirmed to have an early release in the United States on Thursday, June 27, 2024. The series will premiere on Max and Hulu in the US with its first three episodes available, while the fourth episode will stream a week later on July 4. Episodes will be released in this manner until the tenth and final episode streams on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Apart from the US, several other territories will see the series premiere early on the same date. In Korea, the series will premiere on Aniplus and Laftel, while it will be released on ADN in France. The anime series will premiere on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. However, the Japanese release date and time remain Saturday, July 6 at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and BS11, later streaming on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai.

The anime serves as a collaboration between Warner Bros. Japan, DC Comics, and Wit Studio. It takes characters from the DC Comics Universe as its main cast. These characters will be transported to another fantastical world, a typical anime trope called “isekai,” hence the anime’s title.

The series stars Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, and Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot. Meanwhile, Takehito Koyasu will portray Peacemaker, with Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, and Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag. It will also see Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, and Jun Fukushima as Cecil.

Eri Osada is directing the anime at Wit Studio, with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts. Manga artist Akira Amano is drafting the original character designs, with Naoto Hosoda designing the characters for animation. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music, while Shinya Tsuruoku serves as the animation producer from Warner Bros. Japan.

