The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 7, release date & time, what to expect, and more

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 7 is set to be released on February 18, 2023, at 8 pm JST. Fans worldwide can watch the anime on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The protagonist of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, Haruyoshi Kuga, is the strongest onmyouji user on his planet. On his deathbed, with the help of a successful hidden ritual, he gets reincarnated in another realm. In this realm, he is reborn as Seika Lamprogue into a distinguished wizard family.

However, Seika is born without any magic abilities. He soon realizes that his old onmyou talents are far superior to the magic of the new world, prompting him to announce that he doesn't require magic.

The series has received glowing ratings and worldwide praise so far, making it one of the best winter anime series to have come out this year.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 7 will see Seika and Mable fighting each other in the semi-final

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1, episode 7, will be released on February 18, 2023, at 8 pm JST. Episode 7 will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In Japan, it will be aired on local broadcasting channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS 11, and DMM TV.

Fans can watch The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to premium ad-free subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

Check out the release timings below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 18, at 3 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 18, at 5 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 18, at 6 am

India Standard Time: Saturday, February 18, at 4.30 pm

Japan Standard Time: Saturday, February 18, at 8 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 18, at 12 pm

Eastern European Time: Saturday, February 18, at 1 pm

Eastern Indonesian Time: Saturday, February 18, at 8 pm

What to expect from episode 7?

Mable Crane as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Fans can expect The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 7 to feature a fight between Seika Lamprogue and Mable Crane during the Capital Swordfighting Tournament.

Mable ambushed him in episode 6 and Seika could very well decide to teach her a lesson in the semi-finals. Their fight could be the first time Mable unleashes the full potential of her gravity magic.

In addition, audiences can expect Seika's investigation of the devils to proceed further, revealing more information about the two devils the spy was working for.

The upcoming episode could also showcase the winner of Seika and Mable's duel fight against Kyle in the final, giving him proper competition for the first time.

A brief recap of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, episode 6

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 6 began with Seika fighting against puppeteer Labinare in the second round of the mixed discipline combat tournament. Seika dismantled Labinare's puppeteer golem with ease, with his Sickle Weasel summoning.

Up next, newbie Mable Crane was pitted against Howlo, a talented earth mage.

Howlo used multiple Rock Blast charms and even higher levels of Earth Magic which were easily cut down and shattered by Mable.

According to Seika, she used gravity magic on her weapons to make them have a greater impact against the earth barriers Howlo was conjuring. In the end, Mable found an opening and cut Howlo's magic staff, forcing him to surrender.

The scene then shifts to early morning, where a guy is seen sending a messenger pigeon. Seika intercepts the pigeon with his eagle and confronts the guy, accusing him of being a demon spy. The guy then tries to attack Seika with a knife, which he stops with his Phase of Wood: Spell of Binding Vines.

Seika, Kudagitsune and Summoning: Satori (Image via Studio Blanc)

In order to extract the truth from the spy, Seika summons an ayakashi named Satori, who can read people's minds. The beast reveals that the spy reports to a man named Bol Bofis the Slaughter Baron and that his boss is Fell Marquis El Edentrad, both of whom are devils.

It was also revealed that the guy was spying on Mable because the devils believe that she is the hero of the prophecy.

After Seika learnt everything there was to know, he gave the spy to be devoured by Satori as his reward. The scene then shifts to the tournament where a young knight named Reinas and Kyle both emerged victorious in the second round. Seika and Mable easily managed to clear the third round as well, cementing their spot in the semi-finals as opponents.

Both Kyle and Reinas managed to win the third round by default as well, making them the second pair of semi-finalists.

Their semi-final bout was held on the very same day, where Kyle easily managed to defeat Reinas and tank all his magical attacks with the help of his own gravity magic and Evil Eye. The episode ended with Mable ambushing Seika and Kudagitsune during the night. They fought each other for a while before Mable retreated from the fight.

