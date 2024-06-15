Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime announces release date and episode count with new visual

On Friday, June 14, 2024, the website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime unveiled a new key visual, and announced that the series will premiere in October 2024, and run for consecutive cours, with 24 episodes in total. Additionally, the staff announced two new cast members.

Produced by Drive, Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime is an adaptation of the original Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Marcey Naito. The manga was originally published as a one-shot in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2020 before it was green-lit for serialization in the same magazine in 2021.

The staff for the Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime announced on Friday, June 14, 2024, that the series will be released in October 2024. The staff further revealed that the anime will run for two consecutive cours (half-year run), and air a total of 24 episodes on TV Tokyo's six stations and BS Nippon TV in Japan.

Unfortunately, the staff hasn't disclosed an exact release date yet. Fans outside Japan won't have to worry because Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to stream the series worldwide. However, the streaming platform is yet to announce the regions where the anime will be available.

The key visual for the Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime (Image via Drive)

Aside from the release date, broadcast information, and the episode count, the team behind the Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime unveiled a new key visual. The illustration depicts Asahi, Yae, and Yuna, the three Amagami sisters, with the protagonist, Uryuu Kamihate.

Moreover, the staff announced the names of two new cast members for the series. Nana Mizuki has joined the voice cast as Mahiru Anekoji, while Chika Anzai stars as Shirahi Tsuruyama. Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the anime's site, where they revealed how excited they are to play the roles.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members for the Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime, who are here as follows:

Shion Wakayama as Asahi Amagami

Sumire Uesaka as Yae Amagami

Kaede Hondo as Yuna Amagami

Ryota Suzuki as Uryuu Kamihate

Yujiro Abe handles the directorial duties for this anime at the Drive studios, with Hiroshi Watanabe as the assistant director. Yasuko Aoki, known for his contributions to The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime, is in charge of the series scripts, while Haruko Iizuka is enlisted as the character designer.

About the anime

Based on Marcey Naito's manga series, Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister anime follows the story of Uryuu Kamihate, who wants to forget his rough life by matriculating into a medical school.

However, after arriving at his new foster home, a working shrine, the boy's dream of living a quiet life is shattered. Now, he has to live with three beautiful Amagami ladies. What's more, Uryuu learns that he has to marry one of the sisters and take over the temple.

