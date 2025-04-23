Nobara not living up to her potential in Jujutsu Kaisen isn't her fault (or Mahito's)

Jujutsu Kaisen gave fans plenty of powerful characters, but Nobara Kugisaki’s potential never truly got the spotlight. And the blame doesn’t lie with her—or even Mahito, who tried killed her. Nobara had the talent, the mindset, and the spark that made her stand out from day one. Her growth was stunted by weak opponents and absent mentors.

Ad

The system around her failed. This isn't what she should've done—it's what she was never able to. In a series that often demands grit and pressure, Nobara never did get her chance to shine. And that's a shame the story should carry, not her.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga/anime.

Explaining why Nobara not living up to her potential in Jujutsu Kaisen isn't her fault

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara not being able to live up to her potential in Jujutsu Kaisen isn't a failure on her part. It's a failure of poor conditions, lack of mentorship, and a narrative that didn't allow her room for development. She possessed what she needed to be successful. The environment surrounding her didn't.

Ad

Trending

Her training was lacking from the start. She learned the basics from her grandmother. That’s likely the only proper training she had before becoming a sorcerer. After that, her main teacher was Satoru Gojo. And Gojo, while powerful, is not a good teacher. Even the manga itself points this out. He gives his students freedom, but not structure. Nobara didn’t get the guidance she needed.

Compare her path to someone like Yuji. He had mentors like Nanami and Gojo. He was thrown into life-threatening battles with serious consequences. He was forced to grow. Nobara wasn’t given the same.

Ad

Young Nobara Kugisaki as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Her combat experience didn’t help her much either. Sorcerers often awaken through strong emotions in battle. But Nobara rarely faced fights that pushed her to that point. Her early enemies didn’t challenge her enough. Haruta was too shallow as a threat. Nobara didn’t care about him, and that fight gave her no emotional push.

Ad

The Mahito clone she fought was weak. The real Mahito nearly killed her before she could respond. There was no time for her to grow. No tension, no chance for awakening. Other characters had those moments—she didn’t.

Despite this, she still showed serious promise. She landed a Black Flash. That’s not something anyone can do. Even experienced sorcerers like Utahime and Ino haven’t done it. Nobara managed it in her first year. That speaks volumes about her skill level.

Ad

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

And then there’s her mindset. Mindset matters a lot in Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s tied directly to how strong a sorcerer can become. Nobara’s mindset was perfect for battle. She was bold, loud, a bit unhinged—and confident. Those are traits Gege respects in fighters. It’s not just about strength, it’s about presence.

Ad

Her attitude allowed her to take risks. She was willing to hurt herself to land an attack. Her Resonance technique, especially how she used it against Mahito, proved this. She didn’t hesitate—she aimed to win, no matter the cost.

There’s also the Binding Vow she may have used. She supposedly made a deal that allowed her technique to bypass Sukuna’s resistance. But she sacrificed nothing. The object she "damaged" wasn’t going to take damage anyway.

Ad

If she thought of it herself, it means she understands cursed energy better than most sorcerers. Even if someone told her what to do, executing that kind of plan takes focus and skill.

Final thoughts

Nobara Kugisaki fighting Momo Nishimiya (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki was built to be great in Jujutsu Kaisen. She possessed the heart, the equipment, and the attitude to succeed. Yet she was put in the wrong environment. The help that she needed never arrived. The adversaries who could have made her stronger never appeared. Her tale was ended before it could begin.

Ad

That is not a reflection of her strength—it is a reflection of the world that let her down. In another setting, she could've been a legend.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More