Not Naruto or Jujutsu Kaisen, but Witch Hat Atelier has the best power system in anime

Witch Hat Atelier is amazing, the manga has existed for a while and has turned the heads of manga enthusiasts for various reasons; the most obvious being its art. The art of Witch Hat Atelier appears cartoonish at first glance, but once a more thorough look is taken, it is lifelike. The cartoonish aspect of the character design is intentional, as it is meant to lower the viewer's guard and lessen the impact of the gorish themes in the story.

Ad

Another reason Witch Hat Atelier is generally respected is its plot. The plot of Witch Hat Atelier bears many similarities to Harry Potter, with the only difference being the time each story was set in. Harry Potter is set in modern times, so its story has to consider the nature of the world and technology. Witch Hat Atelier is set in ancient times, so the plot has more room to maneuver, and it takes that freedom to good effect. One way it does this is through world-building.

Ad

Trending

Witch Hat Atelier’s world is properly planned, evident from the first chapter. Viewers are given a small glimpse of how the world of witches works, and it is not rushed; it is done very slowly through subtle hints. Where it becomes obvious that the worldbuilding is extraordinary is through its power system; Witch Hat Atelier has the best power system in anime, and it is due to how properly detailed it is. Keep reading to understand why Witch Hat Atelier’s power system is the best in anime.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Witch Hat Atelier has the best power system in anime

Coco shown doing her magic test (Image via Kodansha)

For manga or anime steeped in a fantastical or science-based world, what makes them work is their worldbuilding. If any of these manga or anime feature battles regularly, a good power system is needed. The likes of Naruto, Hunter X Hunter, One Piece, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure have pretty iconic power systems that would always be in the anime zeitgeist. The thing about most anime power systems is that they are flawed.

Ad

These anime power systems start small, but the creators find it hard to keep them grounded, and as the stories progress, the feats keep getting more and more absurd. A very good example of this phenomenon is in Naruto. Many early Naruto battles relied heavily on strategy, and a sprinkle of large, grandiose ninjutsu. Once the series progressed, the fights lacked the early strategem that they once had, and it relied more on power. The place of the underdog disappeared in the series, and each time a less powerful opponent won, it didn’t appear convincing enough.

Ad

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’s creator noticed this trend and introduced an entirely different power system—Stands. With Stands, battles were decided on pure wit, and the characters of the people using the ability. Witch Hat Atelier does the same thing by introducing a much open power system. Unlike Stands, which are unique to each character, nothing is unique in this series except the characters.

Coco and Agathe are extreme opposites in the series (Image via Kodansha)

Each character’s unique outlook on life affects the way they use spells. For a newcomer to the witch world like Coco, her spells seldom work or have little effect; this is due to her imprecision in drawing sigils and signs. The power system in the series is greatly dependent on witches drawing accurate sigils and signs. Knowledge is also a deciding factor on how strong witches can be; the more knowledgeable a witch is, the more powerful they can be.

Ad

This is why the Brimmed Caps are feared in the series, because their knowledge isn’t limited, and they are willing to go to lengths many other characters can’t. The Brimmed Caps are willing to practice forbidden magic to enhance their abilities or to give their allies makeshift abilities. Even with the Brimmed Caps' depth of knowledge, they aren’t unbeatable, as most magic in the series world can be done once the sigil and sign are destroyed.

Ad

Final thoughts

Although the magic in Witch Hat Atelier’s world is later changed to be done without drawing, the power system in the series still remains one of the best in manga and anime. There is also no risk of the battles getting overboard, like it has been with the likes of Naruto and Dragon Ball, as very large magic moves require an equally large magic circle. This means that battles between witches would always boil down to wits and who prepared magic circles in advance.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More