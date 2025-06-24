One key mistake in To Be Hero X episode 12 gave Bowa more sympathy than she deserved

With the release of To Be Hero X episode 12, the anime finally revealed Bowa's past and how she became Hero X. As fans must remember, the anime's previous episode saw Mickey mention something about Bowa's hidden sacrifices over the years. While it seemed like the anime never showcased her sacrifices as part of her backstory, it was seemingly hidden from fans.

To Be Hero X episode 12 focused on Bowa, as she was furious after learning about Queen's relationship with Zhen Liu. She believed Queen had cheated to take her spot and fought her, hoping to claim her spot again in the standings. While the fans sympathized with her, it was only later speculated that the anime had made a mistake, forcing fans to perceive the hero differently.

To Be Hero X episode 12 concealed crucial information about Bowa from fans

Mickey as seen in To Be Hero X (Image via BeDream)

As fans must remember, in To Be Hero X episode 11, after Bowa became Hero X, Mickey suggested that she hand over the title to Queen the next year. In doing so, he also threatened her, stating that he knew about the hidden sacrifices she had made during her journey as a hero.

This development suggested that Bowa had used some underhanded methods to rise to the top. However, the anime never revealed such developments as part of her backstory. The truth is that while the anime did reveal Bowa's hidden sacrifices, they seemingly got lost in translation for the international audience.

Bowa as seen in To Be Hero X episode 12 (Image via BeDream)

When To Be Hero X episode 12 was released, fans sided with Queen. However, they also sympathized with Bowa. This was because, while Bowa attacked Queen, the former Rank 1 Hero's reasoning, especially from her perspective, seemed just.

She had fought and trained for years to become the Commission's youngest female agent, and had even been shot while trying to protect her client during an escort mission. Hence, it made sense for her to feel furious upon believing that her biggest competition, Queen, had cheated her way to the top.

However, the truth is quite different. While it is true that Bowa made a lot of sacrifices to become the Commission's youngest female agent, evidence suggests that the bullet she took on the chest to protect her client was one she orchestrated to improve her Trust Value.

Mickey, Queen, and Zhen Liu as seen in To Be Hero X episode 12 (Image via BeDream)

While Crunchyroll did not reveal this information with its subtitles, as per a fan on YouTube @arthurabyss3397, the original Chinese version of the anime unveiled that Bowa was ready to do anything to reach her goal, even killing a person. Hence, she orchestrated the gunshot. This was also why she could spot the bullet in time and move her body in its way.

This hidden development also explains why Bowa was so furious with Queen. She had risked her life to reach her goal. However, all that was stripped away after someone, she believed had cheated her way through, defeated her in the tournament.

