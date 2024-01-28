One Piece: 10 times Nami was key to moving the plot ahead (Post-timeskip)

Nami is one of the main characters of One Piece and the enchanting beauty who is the navigator for the Straw Hat Pirates. She is also one of the characters who joined her crew twice after leaving it intentionally for the first time.

She is one of the most important characters in One Piece and the only reason Straw Hats are still sailing on the Grand Line. As the navigator, her responsibility is to study the weather and see which island is safe to go to. Unfortunately, her safety measures are usually interrupted by her captain, Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to go where there is the most danger, as he craves adventure.

After the timeskip, Nami returned by becoming gorgeous and nurturing her natural talents. This helped her assist the crew march through the "New World," where slight negligence can be fatal.

Forgiving old enemies, spoiling Momonosuke, and 8 other times One Piece story moved forward due to Nami's wise reasoning

1) When she brought the Straw Hats to Fisherman Island

Surume carrying the Straw Hats toward Fisherman Island (Image via Toei Animation)

After a two-year-long timeskip in One Piece, the Straw Hats met again and moved towards their next destination before entering New World, Fisherman Island. With the help of Rayleigh, the Straw Hats got Sunny (their ship) coated, which aided them in underwater travel.

On their way to Fisherman Island, the Straw Hats encountered an erupting underwater volcano. In the heat of the moment, Nami gathered herself and told Luffy to order Surume, an octopus that Luffy befriended earlier, to take them away from the volcano.

But Surume was already running away from the volcano. Later, Nami took it upon herself to guide Surume so they could land safely at their destination. If it wasn't for Nami, the Straw Hats would have ended before reaching Fisherman Island, just like most of the pirate crews.

2) When Nami forgave Hachi (one of the Arlong Pirates)

Nami as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Sabaody Archipelago Arc (Pre-time skip) of One Piece, the Straw Hats met an old enemy who was in danger and needed help. This was Hachi, a part of the Arlong Pirates, who raided Nami's hometown and tortured her. The Straw Hats left the decision of helping him to Nami, as she was the one who suffered because of the Arlong Pirates. In the end, she forgave him and decided to help Hachi.

Back to the Fisherman Island Arc (Post-time skip) of One Piece, Hachi played a main role in helping the Straw Hats save the island. After urging Hody Jones, the antagonist of this arc, to avoid attacking Fisherman Island, Hachi is backstabbed by Hody Jones.

Even though he was in an injured state, Hachi swam his way to Fisherman Island to at least inform the Straw Hats about Hordy Jones' upcoming attack. Things would have been quite different if Nami hadn't forgiven him earlier.

3) Kept the Straw Hats from getting lost in the New World

Log Pose before Fisherman Island (left). Log Pose after Fisherman Island (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After saving Fisherman Island from Hordy Jones, the Straw Hats were ready to enter the New World. But before they departed, they had to wait for their Log Pose to set (so Nami could navigate them properly through the New World).

An island official saw this and thought about how careless these pirates were as they were about to enter the most dangerous part of the world and didn't have the proper equipment. He then gave Nami a new Log Pose that had three needles. This was hard to operate compared to the previous version, and it also told them how dangerous the upcoming islands would be.

Nami's navigator skills helped her learn how to use this device as she used this new Log Pose to help the Straw Hats navigate through the New World. If Nami wasn't here, the Straw Hats journey would have ended before they entered the New World.

4) When Nami didn't use Franky's body

Nami in the body of Franky (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Punk Hazard arc of One Piece, Trafalgar D. Law reappeared as a warlord of the sea. For some reason, he couldn't let the Straw Hats escape the island, so he used his devil fruit abilities to exchange the souls of the four Straw Hats present (Nami, Sanji, Chopper, and Franky)

Nami was now inside Franky's body, and she did a wise thing by not using his abilities. Franky's explosive powers, like Weapons Left and Radical Beam, can destroy anything in his way. So, a little negligence from Nami would have endangered the lives of other Straw Hats.

The same cannot be said about Franky, who was transferred into Chopper's body and used Monster Point to beat some enemies. He ended up destroying a mountain and endangering some other Straw Hats.

5) When she spoiled Momonosuke

Nami (left) Momonosuke (middle) Nico Robin (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

During the start of the Punk Hazard arc of One Piece, Luffy, as always, got separated from his crew. He ended up in a garbage dump where he met a small dragon, a little boy named Momonosuke, who belonged to the Wano Kingdom. As they leave, Luffy decides to take him back to his homeland.

Later in One Piece, we see how depressed Momonosuke was because he had no family and his kingdom was being ransacked by other pirates. So, Nami provided him with moments of comfort to cheer him up.

Even though Momonosuke had a perverse personality, keeping his mental health healthy was crucial as he would be the leader of his country later on. So, this was a wise move from Nami as someone who understood children's feelings.

6) When Nami cooked for everyone

Nami cooking fish for the Straw Hats (Image via Toei Animation)

Before the Sanji Retrieval Team of Straw Hats landed on Whole Cake Island in One Piece, they faced an even bigger ordeal: the lack of food while they were sailing. So, Luffy decided to take it upon himself and caught a big fish in the water.

He started eating the fish raw, but as it was poisoned, his body froze immediately afterward. As everyone was worried about Luffy's well-being, Nami took the fish to the kitchen and cooked it according to the book Sanji left behind.

The fish needed to be cooked to remove all the poison. Even though she followed Sanji's recipe, it was a good try for someone who had never cooked her whole life. If Nami hadn't been here, the Sanji Retrieval team would have starved to death before they could even reach Whole Cake Island in One Piece.

7) When she slapped Sanji for disrespecting Luffy

Nami slapping Sanji for disrespecting Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Straw Hats reached Whole Cake Island in One Piece, they met Sanji, accompanied by his brothers. As Luffy tried to talk him out of this situation, he refused to go back to Sunny (the Straw Hats ship).

As Luffy's character, he didn't back down and kept urging Sanji to come back. Sanji lost his cool and hit Luffy with his Diable Jambe. This injured him pretty badly as he was about to faint. As Sanji made his way back to his brothers, Nami approached him with a slap to his face.

This was essential to the story because it told Sanji's brothers that his crew had self-respect. If Nami hadn't slapped him, his brothers would have thought his crew was a bunch of lowlifes, and Luffy's speech to Sanji wouldn't have affected him.

8) When she forgave Sanji for leaving the Straw Hats

Sanji (left) and Nami (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

As Luffy was able to save Sanji from his 'political marriage' during the Whole Cake Island arc of One Piece, both returned to devise a plan on how to exit Whole Cake Island (as Big Mom's forces surrounded the island).

They arrived at Bege's hideout (who was also planning on escaping Big Mom). As they changed their clothes and freshened up, Sanji crossed paths with Nami. Sanji was guilty of being a rogue, so he could not bring out any words to speak to Nami, but she forgave him, saying this would be his last chance.

If Zoro had been here, instead of Nami, he would have fought Luffy over bringing Sanji back, just like he tried to do when Usopp left the crew during pre-time skip One Piece. But Nami's presence here is crucial to the plot because Nami's forgiveness plays a crucial role in Sanji becoming a vital part of the crew.

9) When Nami took control of Zeus

Nami (right) and Zeus in the form of Nami's Clima-tact (left) (Image via Toei Animation)

During the fight with Big Mom in the Whole Cake Island arc in One Piece, Nami managed to lure one of the enemies to her side. This was Zeus, the thundercloud Big Mom gave life to using her devil fruit. Big Mom or his colleagues did not respect him, so he was only staying due to Big Mom's pressure.

Nami managed to snatch him from Big Mom and even attacked her with Zeus' powers. Now, Zeus was forced to stay with someone else, so he temporarily stayed by Nami's side for a little time in One Piece.

During the Wano arc of One Piece, Zeus is reclaimed by Big Mom and is about to have his soul snatched away (which was given to him by Big Mom). But he got absorbed into Nami's Clima-tact. Now, no one could take away Zeus from Nami. If Nami hadn't gotten Zeus, she would have suffered in the future against the enemies she took down due to Zeus' powers.

10) When Nami refused to give up against Ulti

Nami as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Wano arc of One Piece, every Straw Hat was assigned to defeat a member of the Tobbirppo. Nami went against Ulti, one of the supporting antagonists of this arc, who had the power of an ancient devil fruit.

As Nami had no devil fruit powers, she was outdone by Ulti. Nami started crying as Ulti offered to spare her life if she would denounce Luffy's dream of being the Pirate King. Although Nami considered doing this initially, this thought disgusted her as Luffy risked his life several times to save her.

Although she was triggered by Ulti hitting Tama, this vow of loyalty towards her captain played a main role in beating Ulti later. If Nami had denounced Luffy's dream, Ulti would have killed her anyway because of how weak she was that she couldn't shield her captain's dream.

