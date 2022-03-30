One Piece Chapter 1045: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1045 builds off the spectacular previous issue, which was received exceptionally well by series fans and the manga community in general. As usual, series fans are now clamoring for all the information they can get about One Piece chapter 1045.

While spoilers haven’t yet been released, there are a few things fans can count on being present in the upcoming issue. Furthermore, no news of a planned break means fans can also depend on the subject of maintaining the series’ regular release schedule.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece chapter 1045’s release date and time, what to expect, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1045 builds off excitement previous issue generated

One Piece Chapter 1045: Release time and date, where to read

As aforementioned, One Piece chapter 1045 is proving to be as highly anticipated as the previous issue was. While no spoiler information has yet to be released, fans can count on the series to maintain its regular release intervals.

Chapter 1045 should be released on Sunday, April 3, at 12 PM EST. For Shonen Jump+ subscribers, the upcoming issue and the entire series will be available to read on the app.

Those who aren’t subscribed can read the release on the MangaPLUS website. However, the site will only have the first and last three issues available to read. In this case, the latest three will be 1045, 1044, and 1043.

One Piece Chapter 1045: What to expect

The upcoming issue could go in several directions, given the revelations made in the last chapter. The primary and most likely candidate focuses on Kaido versus Luffy, where the latter’s Awakening, dubbed Gear Fifth, will be on full display. Further lore may also come from Gorosei regarding his newly renamed Devil Fruit.

The next possibility is the death of Orochi Kurozumi finally being confirmed. Doing so would take a quick look at the Treasure Hall, where he and Hiyori Kozuki are. The latter would only need a few lines of dialogue to make clear to readers that the former Shogun of Wano is dead.

Speaking of the country of Wano, a significant plot point that hasn’t been addressed for a while is the disappearance of Kaido’s flame clouds upon his defeat. If Momonosuke cannot drag Onigashima out to sea or create flame clouds of his own, then the island will fall onto the Flower Capital of Wano.

Given that Luffy has Awakened and will now, presumably, defeat Kaido, this is becoming an ever-increasing and more relevant concern. The fallout from a lack of preparation for the Yonko’s defeat would be, quite literally, deadly in its consequences.

Building on Kaido’s presumed imminent defeat, a backstory for the Beast Pirate captain is still yet to arrive. Fans have been hoping for his backstory for quite some time, and chapter 1045 may be the perfect time to begin said backstory. Nearly every major villain in One Piece up to this point has received a backstory, and fans expect Kaido to be no different.

Finally, the issue could focus on the other, now somewhat irrelevant members of the raid are still in Onigashima. This could include but is not limited to Sanji, Zoro, Kid, Law, Nami, Marco, Jinbe, Robin, Brook, and others. The first four have already fulfilled their roles in the raid. They are likely too tired to fight any further in a significant way.

Nami and Marco are on the Live Floor and could begin trying to come up with a means to escape from the island. Jinbe was last seen rescuing Raizo, who eerily commented on his preparations having been completed. Finally, Robin and Brook have been running away from the CP0 agents for quite some time now. The pair could return now that they’re incapacitated.

In summation

Fans can certainly expect Oda to subvert expectations wherever possible in One Piece chapter 1045. Many fans spent entire weeks predicting what would be in the official chapter, only to be proven more wrong than right, if right in any regard at all.

Fans can depend on One Piece chapter 1045 arriving on the series’ regular release schedule. The previous issue announced no break, so fans can rely on a Sunday release for the chapter, barring an announcement of one over the next few days.

