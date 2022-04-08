One Piece Chapter 1046 receives praise from fanbase for how Oda has written Luffy becoming Joy Boy

One Piece Chapter 1046 scanlations were released last night, much to the celebration of the series’ loyal and dedicated fans. Series author Eiichiro Oda also made it explicitly clear in One Piece Chapter 1046 that protagonist Monkey D. Luffy is still himself, providing further clarity on his new Joy Boy title.

Fans have been praising the way this development has been written in recent issues, with Chapter 1046 only garnering further positivity from fans. One of the biggest concerns for the series’ fanbase was that Luffy had reincarnated as Joy Boy, which Oda seems to directly say isn’t the case in this chapter.

Follow along as this article provides a brief review of One Piece Chapter 1046, as well as how fans are celebrating the style of this reveal’s writing.

One Piece Chapter 1046 provides fans with great relief regarding Joy Boy title

One Piece Chapter 1046: Review and fan reception

One Piece Chapter 1046 is an incredibly exciting issue for the series, providing some much-needed clarity and resolution while signaling the beginning of the end for the Onigashima Raid. Recent issues have been a non-stop slew of reveals, action, and excitement, and 1046 takes a deep breath to provide clarity on these revelations.

The most significant portion of the chapter deals with Luffy’s declaration of him still being himself to his enemy, Kaido. A significant portion of the fanbase has been worried since chapter 1043’s initial reveal, that the series’ protagonist had reincarnated into Joy Boy. While not necessarily a bad choice, many fans stated that they expected more from Oda.

A combination of Luffy’s line to Kaido and supporting dialogue from Zunesha seems to confirm that he has merely inherited Joy Boy’s will. This is one of the chapter’s key highlights in the context of both the chapter itself and the series at large.

Significant events beyond this proclamation mainly consist of Raizo’s plan and the issue's final pages. The former sees the Wano ninja team up with Jinbe to unleash a torrent of water throughout the Onigashima castle, successfully quelling the fires within. This saves the lives of many who were otherwise trapped by the fires, ready to accept their death.

The two’s creative use of their powers is the main highlight here, with Raizo having used his Scroll-Scroll Fruit to store water from Zunesha’s baths during his time on Zou. Jinbe, in turn, was able to direct this massive collection of water throughout the castle at large via his Fishman Karate.

One Piece Chapter 1046’s final pages see Yamato and Momonosuke discussing the state of Onigashima, as well as Kaido versus Luffy. She tells him that her father’s Flame Clouds are starting to fade, indicative of his life force and energy fading as well. This would seem to imply that he and Luffy’s fight will soon come to a spectacular end.

More significant, however, is the impact of Kaido’s defeat on the state of Onigashima. Once beaten and either killed or knocked unconscious, his Flame Clouds will disappear, and the island will crash into mainland Wano. Yamato reminded Momonosuke that, from the beginning, his making Flame Clouds to replace Kaido’s was the only path to total victory.

Their conversation, combined with the execution of Raizo’s plan, would seem to indicate that the Onigashima Raid is soon coming to an end. This would herald the beginning of the Wano arc’s end, likely via its own wrap-up arc, considering all that needs to be addressed.

The fanbase seems overall pleased with all of One Piece Chapter 1046’s major developments, as well as its more minor details. The novelty of Luffy’s rubber-hose animation like mannerisms and actions seem to be nowhere near wearing off in fans’ eyes.

Another major point of interest and celebration from the community seems to be from One Piece Chapter 1046’s cover story. The issue features two silhouetted characters making landfall in Totto Land territory, the home of the Yonko Big Mom. Many fans are happily and excitedly theorizing this to be the Blackbeard Pirates’ invasion of Big Mom’s territory.

One Piece Chapter 1046: In summation

One Piece Chapter 1046 has proven itself to be one of the most well-received chapters in recent months of the series’ publication. From its revelations and confirmations to its signaling the beginning of the end for the Wano arc, fans seem only able to praise the issue.

Oda’s writing, in particular, is of great note, sticking true to the story’s core themes while also directly dealing with fan questions. As always, his near-flawless interweaving of comedy and action also strikes a chord with fans in One Piece Chapter 1046 as it has in issues prior.

While there are still many more questions to be answered in the Wano arc, it seems the Onigashima Raid section is rapidly approaching its end. Kaido’s defeat is essentially announced as imminent by Yamato and Momonosuke in One Piece Chapter 1046’s final pages.

One Piece Chapter 1046, like many recent issues, seems to be able to wow nearly every section of the fanbase. Almost no complaints about the chapter are being made, and those that were discussed as spoilers seem to be quelled by the issue’s unofficial scanlations being put out.

