One Piece Chapter 1053 (Wrap-up): Buggy's journey to Yonko, Ryokugyu helping Wano, and more

One Piece Chapter 1053 scanlations were released late last night, giving fans their first unofficial look at the issue. Many significant developments occur throughout One Piece Chapter 1053, many of which were already revealed via text spoilers and raw scan images.

However, some important details were missed in these previous leaks, and they only became apparent once readers got their hands on One Piece Chapter 1053. Fans on Twitter have pointed out some interesting details in the issue which may hint at what’s to come when the series returns from its temporary hiatus.

Follow along as this article wraps up the most important details and reveals of One Piece Chapter 1053, and goes over the possibilities in the near future.

One Piece Chapter 1053 sees many Wano plotlines culminate while laying groundwork for future story developments

One Piece Chapter 1053: Buggy’s journey to Yonko status

One of the most important reveals centering around One Piece Chapter 1053 is that Buggy and Luffy will be the two new Yonko members. Of fairly equal importance is the reveal of new bounties for Luffy, Kid, and Law, all three of which are valued at 3 billion Berries each.

Buggy’s attainment of Yonko status is particularly interesting as it makes good on his thought-to-be empty promise from years prior. His journey has certainly been a fascinating one. For fans who are confused about how he made it to Yonko status, we have briefly discussed it here.

Buggy was first introduced as the antagonist of the Orange Town arc, one of the earliest arcs in the series. It saw Zoro and Luffy meet Nami, their future navigator, as well as Buggy the Clown, captain of the Buggy pirates and overarching frenemy of the series.

Buggy is defeated at Orange Town by Luffy as expected, and sent flying to a nearby island without some his body parts and a crew. This begins the sidestory of Little Buggy's adventures, and he eventually reunites with his crew and targets Luffy once more.

The two then come face to face again in Loguetown where Buggy tries to execute Luffy on Gol D. Roger’s execution platform. He’s unsuccessful in this endeavor, but enters the Grand Line in pursuit of Straw Hat, meeting his brother Portgas D. Ace along the way. Eventually, however, Buggy is captured and imprisoned by the Marines in an unfortunate event.

He’s then sent to Level 1 of Impel Down, from where Luffy eventually breaks him out. The two then carve their way through the rest of Impel Down and Marineford, while Buggy’s notoriety and infamy continuously grows around the world. Shortly after the Marineford war, he’s made a Shichibukai, and he remains in the position until their disbandment two years later.

Now, after the disbandment of the Shichibukai and apparently escaping Marine capture, he has finally been made a Yonko. The title has been his goal since very early on in the series, and he has worked towards it consistently. With the release of One Piece Chapter 1053, everyone’s favorite clown has finally accomplished his life’s work.

One Piece Chapter 1053: Ryokugyu’s powers helping Wano?

Buggy’s new title isn’t the only major reveal of One Piece Chapter 1053, especially with Admiral Ryokugyu being reintroduced and fully revealed in the issue. Fans are incredibly excited about his character design and what little has been seen of his demeanor thus far.

One aspect of his character which fans are heavily discussing is the ability to exercise Devil Fruit powers, which seem to be plant-based in nature and Zoan or Paramecia in classification. At the very least, the latest issue indicates that his powers are indeed plant-based.

Fans have also noticed that he seems to be giving life to the barren lands of Wano as he walks through them across the chapter. Udon looks almost overgrown with trees and vegetation while the Admiral is present at the prison facility, with even the immediate area around him growing flowers and grass.

The end of the chapter seems to further confirm this, with a swath of vegetation appearing behind him as he walks towards the Flower Capital. This seems to suggest that he is indeed reforesting and revitalizing the lands of Wano as he traverses through them. The series is perhaps presenting something positive about his character before he confronts the Straw Hats.

This could also serve to establish him as a foil character to Fujitora, his fellow Admiral. It seems that Fujitora wishes to aid the World Government’s enemies but his Devil Fruit powers only bring about destruction. Ryokugyu, on the other hand, seems to desire the apprehension of the World Government’s enemies and, by extension, Sakazuki’s praise, but his Devil Fruit powers inherently help his enemies.

One Piece Chapter 1053: Sabo’s fate?

Some fans have noticed a poster featuring a character whose headwear looks very similar to Sabo’s in the background of one of the earlier panels in the issue. Part of the character's face and hair can be seen as well, and they further cement the idea of it being Sabo.

The third brother of the ASL Trio is currently suffering an unknown fate in the wake of his failed attempt at ambushing the Reverie. He was last seen plotting the said ambush at the Reverie alongside other Revolutionary Army commanders, whose fates are also unknown as of this writing.

With the Wano arc seemingly heading towards his end in One Piece Chapter 1053, it makes sense to lay the groundwork for further information regarding Sabo’s fate. Author Eiichiro Oda adds almost nothing to the story without a clear purpose. Even the background drawings such as the one from One Piece Chapter 1053 have something important to convey. Fans have to wait for One Piece Chapter 1053 and beyond to confirm whether this ends up teasing news about Sabo’s fate.

