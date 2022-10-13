One Piece Chapter 1063 sends fans into a frenzy by revealing a stacked Blackbeard Pirates Devil Fruit lineup and more

One Piece Chapter 1063 initial spoilers were released late-night on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, bringing with them some exciting and shocking events for the upcoming issue. Not only has Blackbeard reappeared, but he’s also seemingly begun making major moves based on what fans see and learn about his crew from this issue.

One Piece Chapter 1063 also gives fans an update on what Luffy’s group is up to, albeit at the cost of ignoring the more perilous situation Zoro’s group finds themselves in. Nevertheless, the issue is still exciting and is an example of the masterclass series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has put on since starting the series’ final saga.

One Piece Chapter 1063 has fans debating strength of Law’s crew, what Blackbeard’s intentions are, and more

One Piece Chapter 1063 initial spoilers painted a terrifying picture of the state of the series upon their release on Tuesday. The issue begins with Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe, and Bonney changing their clothes with a special machine from Vegapunk. They then meet a robotic version of Kuma, dressed up in a police uniform, who has a different build and look than the real Kuma.

The group is attacked by this Kuma, and Luffy is about to fight back when Bonney stops him, saying that Kuma is her real father and only family. A quick shot of a younger Kuma holding a younger Bonney is seen before the scene quickly transitions off to Egghead Island without visiting Zoro’s group.

One Piece Chapter 1063 then shifts perspective to somewhere in the New World, where Blackbeard is ambushing Law in the middle of the sea. Also present are Jesus Burgess, Van Augur, Doc Q, and Stronger (Doc Q’s horse), all of whom are members of the Blackbeard Pirates and have a Devil Fruit power. Their Devil Fruits are listed as follows:

Jesus Burgess: Riki Riki no Mi, gives him abnormal strength

Doc Q: Shiku Shiku no Mi, can infect people with sickness

Van Augur: Wapu Wapu no Mi, able to teleport people at his will

Stronger: Uma Uma no Mi Mythical Zoan, Model: Pegasus

The spoilers then claim that Law escapes to a nearby island, but Van Augur teleports Burgess there first. Burgess then lifts “an entire mountain” and throws it at Law, when Doc Q arrives riding Stronger.

Blackbeard is on top of them both as Doc Q uses his powers to turn Law into a woman for a brief moment.

However, Law is able to use his Haki (it isn’t specified which kind) to break Doc Q’s power, saying that a strong Haki can nullify Devil Fruit powers. He also emphasizes that he learned a lot from the battle against Kaidou and Big Mom, as Blackbeard appears before him, wondering which of the 3 captains from Wano would cross his path first.

The final page sees Law and Blackbeard ready to fight, with Blackbeard expressing his intent of stealing Law’s Poneglyphs with the attack. Law responds that he’s ready and that the winner will take all, as One Piece Chapter 1063’s final page sees them set to clash.

Needless to say, fans are roaring in response on social media to such an eventful chapter.

Unsurprisingly, the predominant discussion around the issue deals with Law’s safety. Many are expressing genuine concern that there will be legitimate consequences to Law’s fight with Blackbeard, with said repercussions having fatal potential. Fans are also pointing out the irony in Law’s comments at the end of Wano about how his route is safest and will get him farthest ahead.

Fans are even commenting on how great Blackbeard has been lately, with his sudden appearances making for exciting issues. Additionally, fans are teasing this writing by pointing out his penchant for showing up at the ends of arcs to claim what’s his and leave. However, with the results he’s gotten so far via this strategy, it’s hard to argue against it.

Nevertheless, fans are clearly excited over and pleased with what appears to be One Piece Chapter 1063’s plot information. While nothing is official until the issue is released, One Piece Chapter 1063 does indeed seem to be an especially exciting and engaging issue based on current spoiler information.

