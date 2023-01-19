One Piece chapter 1072 (raw scans): Stussy's Devil Fruit powers revealed as Bonney finds her father's Paw-Paw energy

One Piece chapter 1072 spoiler process ultimately culminated in the release of the issue’s raw scans on Wednesday, January 18. Bringing clearly all but officially confirmed images of the issue to the masses, fans raved over the issue and how exciting it is.

Major highlights for many consisted of Kaku’s Awakened Devil Fruit form, as well as the reveal of Stussy’s origins, Devil Fruit powers, and what appears to be her Hybrid form’s design. However, villains weren’t the only ones stealing the spotlight, with Jewelry Bonney being set up for one of the most exciting origin stories in recent history.

One Piece chapter 1072 sets up major reveals and origin stories for both Stussy and Jewelry Bonney

Raw scans

One Piece chapter 1072 raw scans begin with an image of the cover story, which sees Caesar Clown, Queen, and Vinsmoke Judge during their MADS days. Queen is seen making viruses or biological weapons of some sort, while Caesar Clown is holding a pitch-black Devil Fruit. Vinsmoke Judge, meanwhile, is working on some sort of spear-like weapon.

The issue then begins its story content, focusing on Dr. Vegapunk as he cautiously approaches a now-younger Bonney, who seems to be crying on the floor. However, when he gets to her and says something, she suddenly balloons in size, with her tears being replaced with an incredibly angry scowl at Dr. Vegapunk.

She then begins chasing Dr. Vegapunk again, eventually capturing him and turning him into a baby version of himself. Bonney says something to him here, while the baby-fied Dr. Vegapunk is more concerned with the jewels surrounding him. This is likely what text-spoilers referenced to be representing the various stages of growth in his life, stemming from Bonney’s Devil Fruit powers.

She then picks up Dr. Vegapunk and asks him something here, with One Piece chapter 1072 simultaneously showing Bartholomew Kuma attempting to climb up the Red Line. However, he’s shot down by Marines while Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk argue with each other on Egghead Island.

One Piece chapter 1072 then sees her throw him down to the ground, clearly dissatisfied with whatever she hears. Bonney then notices and approaches a door with a paw-print symbol on it. She uses her powers to age the locking mechanism, allowing her to open the door and enter.

In the room, she sees a giant ball of paw-print shaped energy, which is very clearly her father’s. A flashback then sees a younger Dr. Vegapunk and Kuma speaking with one another, with the former seemingly begging the latter for something. As text spoilers revealed, this is Dr. Vegapunk asking Kuma to turn his memories into tangible form with his Paw-Paw Fruit powers.

Thus, the energy that Bonney just found in One Piece chapter 1072 is actually her father’s memories. While it’s unclear exactly where the memories are from, fans can expect to find this out soon, as she is seen extending a hand towards the energy to absorb it.

The issue then shifts perspectives here back to the lab stratum, where Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Vegapunk Shaka can be seen fretting over and discussing their current situation. The next page sees the Seraphim waiting for orders from CP0’s Rob Lucci and Stussy, who is interspersed with shots of the Lab Stratum.

Vegapunk Edison and Vegapunk Lilith are seen heading off to an unknown destination, with Sanji and Franky heading to a seemingly different destination shortly thereafter. Zoro and Brook, meanwhile, are busy dealing with Kaku, who actually seems to be targeting the former rather than the latter. He is also seen in his Awakened form here, also sporting black flames, which are very similar to Lucci’s.

One Piece chapter 1072 then sees Kaku and Zoro begin their fight in earnest, while Lucci seems to give a command to the Seraphim. Nami and Usopp are then seen with Shaka, clearly panicking over what’s about to happen. This is for good reason, as the Seraphim are then seen destroying the Lab Stratum with their attacks.

As Nami, Usopp, and Shaka recover from the attack, Kaku is snuck up on by someone who bites him. He passes out shortly thereafter, falling to the ground unconscious, grabbing Lucci’s attention. It is revealed that Stussy is the one who bit him and knocked him unconscious, while also being identified as a MADS clone of former Rocks Pirate member, Miss Buckingham Stussy.

One Piece chapter 1072 then ends with the reveal of her new bat-themed design and her asking Lucci something.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes