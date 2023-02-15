One Piece chapter 1075 (Full Summary): Traitor confirmed to be a Vegapunk Satellite as Luffy and Zoro's team up with Lucci and Kaku becomes uncertain

The alleged One Piece chapter 1075 full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, bringing with them some exciting developments. The alleged full summary spoilers also provide expansion and clarification on some of the finer points of the initial spoilers.

The alleged One Piece chapter 1074 full summary spoilers also seemingly confirm that the Egghead Island traitor is indeed one of the seven Vegapunks, based on a line from Shaka. Fans will also see what appears to be the death of one of the seven in the issue. That being said, this “death” has been proven reversible in the past due to a certain Devil Fruit power.

One Piece chapter 1075 full summary spoilers confirm Straw Hat group splits, traitor present on Egghead, and more

One Piece chapter 1075 full summary spoilers begin by reconfirming the issue’s title to be Labo Phase Death Game. The cover story also reconfirmed Dr. Vegapunk's meeting with the Gorosei. However, the full summary spoilers reveal that the Gorosei are only a silhouette on the cover, hinting at something about their appearance or members needing to be kept secret.

The full summary spoilers then dive into the issue’s story content, with Vegapunk Shaka trying to contact Vegapunk Pythagoras but getting no response. Shaka can see someone’s shadow on the monitor, but the shadow quickly destroys all the surveillance cameras of Den Den Mushi before their identity can be discerned.

Luffy also notices that all the voices in his headphones are gone since all communications have been cut off. He approaches Shaka to watch the monitors with him, but they all go black one by one, with the two unable to see what’s happening. Shaka concludes that there’s someone in the laboratory with them.

The One Piece chapter 1075 full summary spoilers then specify the groups into which the Straw Hats and Vegapunks are split. Group 1 is Nami, Brook, and Vegapunk Edison, with Nami finding a treasure in the form of man-made diamonds. Group 2 is Chopper, Robin, and Vegapunk Atlas. This trio finds man-made organs, making Robin wonder if Dr. Vegapunk was chopped into pieces.

Group 3 comprises Sanji, Jinbe, and Stussy. This trio is walking in a weapon-making area, but Sanji is too busy asking Stussy to call him a dog to take in the scenery. The fourth and final group consists of Usopp, Franky, Vegapunk Lilith, and Vegapunk York. The three of them come across the place where Vegapunk Pythagoras was attacked.

One Piece chapter 1075 full summary spoilers then reveal that Pythagoras was able to survive because he jumped his head out of his body in time. York then finds S-snake, the Seraphim model based on Boa Hancock, in the area and approaches to pet her. Pythagoras tells her to stop, but it’s unfortunately too late, with S-Snake turning her into stone.

S-Snake then sets her sights on the rest of the group, forcing them to jump down to the floor below to escape. Meanwhile, back in the Control Room, S-Bear and S-Hawk, the Seraphim models of Bartholomew Kuma and Dracule Mihawk, respectively, barge in and begin attacking everyone, including Rob Lucci and Kaku of CP0.

Luffy and Zoro are forced to carry Shaka, Lucci, and Kaku all at once to avoid the beams from the Seraphim. Shaka orders S-Bear and S-Hawk to stop, but they don’t do it. Shaka claims that this means the person who gave them the order must be one of the Vegapunks. This incident in One Piece chapter 1075 confirms that one among the seven is a traitor.

Lucci and Kaku are then seen waking up and surveying the situation before telling Luffy and Zoro that they should fight together temporarily to survive the situation. Lucci is specifically quoted as telling Luffy to take their handcuffs away since they can be more useful without them.

One Piece chapter 1075 ends with Luffy and Zoro making disgusted faces, similar to the ones fans saw Kozuki Oden and Whitebeard make during the former’s flashback sequence.

