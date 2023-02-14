One Piece chapter 1075: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1075 is set to release on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the Vegapunk Satellite traitor seemingly preparing to make a major move, fans are clamoring for any information they can get on the issue. This is especially true considering the uncharacteristically sparse amount of hints available for the chapter as of this article’s writing.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1075 at the time of this article’s writing. While some alleged spoilers are floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best. Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue, if nothing else.

One Piece chapter 1075 should reveal Vegapunk Satellite traitor, or at least tease fans on who it is

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece chapter 1075 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, February 20, 2023. This translates to a Sunday morning local release window for most international fans. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead read the chapter on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1075 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, February 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, February 19, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, February 20, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, February 20, 2023

What to expect (speculative)

Given the hints that have already been released, One Piece chapter 1075 will likely focus on Vegapunk Lilith in some way. Some fans expect her to be revealed as the traitor, while others assume that she will take action against the traitor. In any case, many are confident that Lilith will be a key figure in the issue somehow.

Beyond this, however, the issue could focus on many different groups or topics. However, one of the most likely is a continuation of Bonney’s experience in Kuma’s memories. This will also parlay into a Kuma origin flashback, which many fans have patiently waited for since the Egghead Island arc began.

One Piece chapter 1075 may also give fans an update on either Law’s status following his fight with Blackbeard or Garp’s status on his journey to fight Whitebeard and rescue Koby. Unfortunately, fans are unlikely to see more of Vivi Nefertari in this issue despite her recent return, with her 15 minutes of fame likely to come in the final moments of the Egghead Island arc.

Chapter 1074 recap

One Piece chapter 1074 opened with the introduction of the Mark III Pacifista, whom Sentomaru released with the orders to aid Dr. Vegapunk’s escape. Fans saw the Mark III models dominate the rank-and-file CP0 agents on the island before the perspective shifted to the Lab Stratum of Egghead Island.

Here, the various allied Straw Hat groups and individuals, except Vegapunk Pythagoras and Vegapunk Lilith, reunite. Shaka confirms that the real Dr. Vegapunk is missing, which leads to everyone but Zoro and Luffy heading out to search for him. Zoro stays behind because the crew fears that he’ll get lost, while Luffy is exhausted from his fights and running around looking for Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk.

One Piece chapter 1074 then reveals Bonney visiting the world of her father’s memories, briefly revealing his origins as an apparent slave to Celestial Dragons or others. Fans also see Vegapunk Pythagoras assaulted by the group’s traitor without the traitor being revealed. The issue then ends with an appearance from Big News Morgans, Wapol, and Princess Vivi Nefertari of Alabasta.

