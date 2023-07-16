One Piece chapter 1088 preview anticipates the end of the battle on Pirate Island

With One Piece chapter 1087, the battle on "Pirate Island" Hachinosu entered its pivotal phase. After getting stabbed by Shiryu, Garp, although weakened, resumed fighting with his former disciple Kuzan "Aokiji", now allegedly a member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

As Garp and Kuzan were blown away as a result of their clash, Koby started worrying, but the old Marine reassured him that justice would prevail regardless. Meanwhile, however, Avalo Pizarro used his Devil Fruit to gain control over Hachinosu, creating a gigantic rock limb that he moved towards the Navy ship that was trying to escape the island.

The fast succession of events in chapter 1087 left fans breathless, but One Piece 1088 may be even more thrilling, as the issue will likely feature the conclusion of the fierce battle in the Blackbeard Pirates' lair. Follow this thread to know how the situation is going to evolve based on the first anticipations.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1088.

The battle between Garp and the Blackbeard Pirates will reach its climax in One Piece chapter 1088

The next chapter will be crucial

Kuzan is now fighting against his former teacher (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Many years ago, Garp was strong enough to fight on par with Gol D. Roger, even cornering the renowned Pirate King more than once. Although he is almost 80 years old now, Garp is still tremendously powerful. With Koby and the other SWORD officers being of very little help, the old Marine is fending off many major officers of the Blackbeard Pirates at once, including Kuzan and Shiryu.

However, the situation is not easy. Garp's Haki-enhanced attacks damaged Kuzan, but the latter had time to recover while the "Marine Hero" was fighting the others. Shiryu is barely injured, while Garp suffered a nasty wound in his abdomen precisely due to the wicked swordsman.

As a result of the stab, Garp appears significantly weakened, which may allow Kuzan and Shiryu to gain the upper hand on him. Hopefully, the legendary "Hero" won't have to sacrifice his life to save Koby and the other Marines. Such a scenario is not a complete stretch, but Garp really doesn't deserve a sad ending.

Shiryu used Koby as bait to inflict a bad wound on Garp (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The "Hero" has already suffered so much in his life. His son and grandson have become outlaws, and now his former disciple Kuzan is a pirate too. He was torn about which side he had to take during the Paramount War, and he feels guilty that his indecision might have indirectly fostered Ace's death.

When Ace was about to be executed, Garp cried, asking him why he could not have just been a Marine, which is telling of how much he was afflicted. Boasting pride in his membership in the Navy but always trying to act according to his own moral code, Garp is among the most respectable characters in the One Piece franchise.

Almost the entire One Piece fandom is rooting for Garp (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Being one of the main players in God Valley, Garp's passing would deprive One Piece readers of the opportunity to know what happened during the infamous incident straight from the mouth of a protagonist. Moreover, it would be a waste to not have a meeting between Garp, Dragon, and Luffy.

All three members of the Monkey D. family are exuberant characters who became big shots in the One Piece world. Whether as a Marine who refuses to work for the Celestial Dragons, a Revolutionary who aims to overthrow the World Government, or a pirate who seeks to become the Pirate King, all three wish for freedom above all. They just chose different paths to obtain it.

The situation is by no means easy, but a fighter of Garp's exceptional caliber is never to be underestimated. In any case, things on Hachinosu are about to be settled in the next issue of the manga, as implied by the preview for One Piece chapter 1088:

"What will be the outcome of the increasingly intense battle at Pirate Island?"

Garp's friends in the Navy might come to help him

Tsuru and Sengoku with their subordinates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Vice Admiral Tsuru and former Fleet Admiral Sengoku are Garp's lifetime colleagues and friends. They joined the Navy at the same time and eventually became immensely respected Marines, whose might generated fear in all pirates. Interestingly, in One Piece chapter 1082, Sengoku and Tsuru come to know that Garp is heading to Hachinosu.

Thus, the two old Marines are probably on their way to help their friend. Among the young officers that Garp brought with him is Rear Admiral Kujaku, who is Tsuru's granddaughter, meaning that the latter has further motivation to come. Before they get to Hachinosu, however, Sengoku and Tsuru may have also ordered more nearby Marines to go as first response reinforcements.

On the ship that Avalo Pizarro is about to strike, there's also Tashigi. Thus, it's highly possible that Smoker will come to save her. Following the events of the Punk Hazard Arc, Smoker and Tashigi headed to Egghead with the intent of meeting Dr. Vegapunk. Subsequently, the young swordswoman joined Garp's team to rescue Koby.

Smoker may return in the series much stronger than before (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As such, Smoker shouldn't be far. He could use his Logia Devil Fruit to travel at high speed towards Hachinosu and arrive in time to save the ship, Tashigi, and the other officers from Avalo Pizarro. A seasoned Marine officer who, like Garp, follows his personal code of justice, Smoker brutally beat Luffy many times in the past.

Over time, the two developed a bond of mutual respect, which many fans compared to the connection between Garp and Roger. At the beginning of One Piece's post-timeskip narration, however, Smoker suffered several beatings in quick succession. He must absolutely redeem his credibility as a fighter, and this might be the perfect occasion.

Assuming that he has swallowed his pride and asked Vegapunk for assistance in becoming stronger, Smoker may have been provided with some major enhancement, such as a cybernetic upgrade or the artificially-induced Awakening of the Smoke-Smoke Fruit.

𝐇ollow @_hypnos007 Someone is obviously about to save them. I think it could either be Sengoku or Smoker. I’m betting on Smoker because the only Marine right that is truly like Garp is Smoker. I want to see if he got beefed up as well. #ONEPIECE

While not enough to compete with world-renowned powers such as the Nika-Nika Fruit or the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, this would definitely allow Smoker to assist Garp during the battle on Hachinosu, at least pending Sengoku and Tsuru's arrival.

An enhanced Smoker may fight Kuzan to prove that his path of teaming up with Blackbeard is not the correct way to achieve justice. Smoker could become for Kuzan what Komamura was for Tousen in Bleach, possibly leading the former Admiral to give his life as a way to make amends.

This would allow Koby to get Kuzan's Ice-Ice Fruit, enabling the young officer to obtain the combat potential needed to truly become the future of the Navy. As Garp's beloved disciple, that role may have been Kuzan's, but the former Admiral rejected it and instead chose the path of a pirate.

Bogard's screen time and popularity are inversely proportional (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Finally, aboard the ship that Pizarro is about to crush, there's already a powerful Marine officer who may be able to save the day, which is Bogard. As Garp's trusted right-hand man, Bogard has always accompanied the "Hero" in all his missions, including his pursuit of Gol D. Roger.

Bogard's actual capabilities are yet to be fully revealed. Still, the character inspired by iconic actor Humphrey Bogart's role as Rick Blaine in the Casablanca movie is implied to be a powerful swordsman. He showed enough dexterity to cut Koby's guns into small pieces in a heartbeat without hurting the young boy who was wielding them.

Thus, many One Piece fans are expecting Bogard to cut off Pizarro's gigantic arm, replicating what Zoro did back then in Dressrosa by chopping Pica's gargantuan mountain-sized body in pieces. This may seem like too much of a reach, but, as Garp's right-hand man, Bogard is bound to be a fearsome fighter.

Other unexpected allies may appear in One Piece 1088

Porter Peak III 👑 @PorterPeak003



#ONEPIECE1081 Garp won't die before Luffy achieve his dream BUT this here is a death flag. If he doesn't die, at least he will lost & get captured while letting the others escaped. BB pirate might use Garp to negotiate the WG.

Everybody is expecting a Marine to save the situation, but the decisive help may come in the most unexpected way. Before Garp's arrival, Koby was freed from his cell by Perona in exchange for his help in releasing Gecko Moria, who was also held captive in Hachinosu. Moria is not strong enough to fend off Kuzan or Shiryu, but he could still be helpful with his tricky Devil Fruit abilities.

He holds a significant grudge against the Blackbeard Pirates, so he will be happy to side with someone who opposes them. Assuming that he is imprisoned somewhere on Hachinosu, former Rocks Pirates member Ochoku, the former ruler of the island before Teach's takeover, would be glad to join the battle too.

Granted, there's also the risk that Blackbeard and the rest of his officers, after their easy victory at the expense of Trafalgar Law and the Heart Pirates, may return to Hachinosu before the incident is resolved. It must be noted that Teach aims to use a prominent Marine officer as ransom to force the World Government to grant Hachinosu the status of a legitimate country.

Thus, there is no better outcome than Garp's heroic effort, allowing Koby to escape but leading to the old Marine being captured in his place. This would give Luffy an additional reason to fight Teach in the future.

