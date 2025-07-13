One Piece chapter 1154: Loki's Curse devastates Elbaph as Harald struggles to confront the World Government

One Piece chapter 1154, titled I Can’t Even Die, details Elbaph’s tumultuous history and the tragic life of the Accursed Prince, Loki. Additionally, the chapter highlights Harald’s sensibility as a leader and his struggles against the World Government, before ending with a major revelation about Rocks D. Xebec.

The previous One Piece installment focused on a young King Harald, who was both intimidating and arrogant. However, he drastically changed after meeting Ida, realizing the value in forming relationships with other cultures and promoting cooperation.

The chapter also focuses on Harald’s other romantic partner, Estrid, who strongly believed in omens and abandoned her own son, Loki, at birth due to his demonic appearance. Although the young prince was thrown into the Underworld and presumed dead, he survived the fall and climbed back up, marking the beginning of the era of Loki’s Curse.

One Piece chapter 1154 highlights the impact of Loki’s Curse and reveals key information about Xebec

The curse on Elbaph

One Piece chapter 1154 starts with a glimpse into the Big Mom Incident that occurred 63 years before the present timeline, during which a Giant village was destroyed and Jorul lost his life. Shortly after this, Elbaph faced tragedies such as fires, snowstorms, and other abnormal weather conditions, resulting in a famine.

Estrid, who lay sick on her bed, claimed these events were part of Loki’s Curse, rejecting her son when he approached her bed. As the baby began crying, Estrid shouted at the guards to destroy his eyes, fearing that the curse would grow and wipe out the nation otherwise.

Meanwhile, the impact of the famine was deeply felt across Elbaph, causing the Giants to fight amongst themselves and further fueling rumors of Loki’s Curse. Their anger was turned toward Hajrudin and Ida, who shared the same bloodline as the prince.

Harald and Ida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As the desperate Giants attacked Ida and attempted to sacrifice Hajrudin to end their hardship, Harald returned and put a stop to their efforts. The King then urged his citizens not to fight amongst one another and revealed that he had received help from human allies to end the famine. Shortly afterward, several ships carrying food arrived on the island.

Soon after this hurdle was overcome, Estrid died. Loki’s eyes were bandaged by guards, although Harald was told that his son suffered from an eye disease. As the King turned his focus toward building Elbaph’s infrastructure, Ida opened up a bar in the Underworld, though Hajrudin expressed concern about his mother's dangerous surroundings.

Harald’s experience at the Reverie

One Piece chapter 1154 then takes the story back 56 years, to a time when Harald and Jarul had gathered at the latter’s house and spoke about the Reverie. Harald revealed that he had snuck in as the guard of another king and barely escaped being exposed due to a certain murder.

Jarul warned Harald that he would not have been let off easily if caught, referring to a group of Giant Shipwrights called the Gale-Ra, who had all been captured by the World Government in the past. Jarul and Harald continued discussing the danger of the World Government, including rumors of Giants being frozen in different parts of the world.

They hypothesized that the ruling body’s lingering animosity toward their race might be the reason why Harald’s ideals were struggling to be implemented. Nevertheless, Harald persisted with his efforts to join the nation and create more connections across the world, believing it would lead to peace and prosperity.

Loki and Xebec

Expand Tweet

48 years before the present day, when Harald was advocating for change within the nation, Loki only grew more hate-filled. He led monsters from the Underworld to attack villages, beating up Hajrudin and any others who stood in his way.

Unfortunately, as he kept spreading pain, Loki’s own loneliness only became more apparent, especially when compared to Hajrudin’s popularity amongst the other children. Overwhelmed with sadness, the prince tried to kill himself by jumping into the Underworld, but remained alive, much to his regret. As he burst into tears, a mountain was suddenly sliced in half behind him.

At that moment, Rocks D. Xebec and his subordinates approached the young Giant. One Piece chapter 1154 ends with Xebec asking Loki whether he is in Elbaph and if Harald is present in the nation. A text reveals that he is the future captain of the Rocks Pirates and the father of Blackbeard.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1154 is a thrilling and incredibly important installment that adds further depth to Loki’s upbringing while highlighting Harald’s transformation into a King beloved by his citizens. The attention of most fans, however, ultimately falls on Xebec, whose face is shown for the first time and whose link to the Yonko Blackbeard is unveiled.

