One Piece: Dr. Vegapunk's new body may have been "completed" in chapter 1114

Following the end of Shueisha’s publication break for the Golden Week holiday, One Piece fans saw the spoiler process for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series pick up once again. While this isn’t an official release for the series, the spoiler community for Oda’s manga has historically proven to be very reliable in the past.

Likewise, One Piece fans have been excitedly discussing chapter 1114’s events, which see several new revelations made with impacts to lore, worldbuilding, and more. However, one of the most significant of these reveals is that of the Mother Flame weapon, which fans can see in all its glory thanks to the release of raw scans for the issue’s artwork.

Unsurprisingly, the ever-active and eager One Piece fandom has already gotten to work on several thought-provoking and enthralling theories revolving around the Mother Flame. Yet one of the most intriguing to be released so far suggests that, with chapter 1114’s reveal of the Mother Flame, Dr. Vegapunk’s new body is “completed” in all but the most literal of senses.

One Piece could have introduced the final key to Dr. Vegapunk’s return with the Mother Flame weapon

Throughout One Piece’s Egghead arc, fans have seen various examples of incredibly advanced technology and scientific practices be introduced via Dr. Vegapunk. This started with the Iron Giant, also known as the ancient robot whom Dr. Vegapunk was studying when Luffy and co first found him at the start of the arc.

Recent chapters have only seen this reveal matched or even topped, starting with the confirmation that Dr. Vegapunk’s severed head and brain are seemingly still alive. As shown in Punk Records, this is seemingly achieved via keeping the severed head and brain inside some sort of tank, with an unknown liquid surrounding it and several tubes and wires attached.

Now, in One Piece’s latest leaks, fans have seen the Mother Flame weapon being stored in a somewhat similar tank. Like with Dr. Vegapunk’s head, the Mother Flame tank also has various weapons and wires coming in and out of it. Given the similarities and the fact that the Iron Giant has become increasingly active since Dr. Vegapunk’s death, many are speculating that the ancient robot could be Dr. Vegapunk’s new body.

In other words, chapter 1114 has seemingly “completed” Dr. Vegapunk’s new body by introducing the Mother Flame. While unconfirmed, it is logical when considering the full context. For example, while the Mother Flame is primarily used as a weapon, there’s no reason it can’t be used simply as a power source. This interpretation is further suggested by the weapon’s use on Lulusia Kingdom, which clearly saw it generate a tremendous amount of firepower.

Presumably, this energy generation could be used in other applications also. This would further support one of Dr. Vegapunk’s stated dreams during the Egghead arc, which is to provide the world with limitless energy. There’s also the fact that, as mentioned earlier, fans first met Dr. Vegapunk when he was doing something in the robot.

While there has been no concrete evidence of this thus far in the series, it seems likely considering all of the above and Dr. Vegapunk’s quick death after a highly anticipated introduction. Hopefully fans will see Oda answer one way or another once the series returns from break following chapter 1114’s official release.

