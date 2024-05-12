One Piece episode 1104 review: Kuma’s backstory is revealed while the CP0 gets betrayed during Zoro vs Kaku

One Piece episode 1104, titled A Desperate Situation! The Seraphim's All-out Attack!, was released on Sunday, May 12, 2024. This episode begins by recounting how it came to be that Kuma willingly renounced his humanity, as claimed by Vegapunk. It also raises the question of whether the progress made by the CP0 in Egghead could end up being futile.

So far in the Egghead arc, viewers have been gaining insights into the world of One Piece and have been treated to some exciting action scenes. This includes a brief fight where Luffy defeated Lucci. Despite this, the CP0 have been relentless, and the previous episode set the stage for a rematch between Kaku and Zoro. This rematch, however, takes an unexpected turn, as is revealed in One Piece episode 1104.

In One Piece episode 1104 Stussy bares her fangs and becomes a traitor

Brief episode highlights

Kuma as seen in the One Piece episode 1104 (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1104, a flashback reveals Vegapunk telling Kuma about a West Blue scholar's theory that a person loses 21 grams upon death, the weight of the soul. Vegapunk suggests that Kuma's power, which gives a physical form to something intangible like pain and can transmit it to another person, might function similarly. He also wonders if Kuma's abilities could give physical form to mental images and memories as well.

However, Kuma shows reluctance in sharing something so personal, especially because he is distrustful of Vegapunk. In the present, Vegapunk pleads with Bonney to ignore Kuma's paw-bubble, as it is filled with pain enough to kill a person.

Next, in One Piece episode 1104, Kaku reveals his Awakened Devil Fruit form as he no longer underestimates Zoro's power. At this point, the Seraphim also arrive at the battle scene, having entered the Labophase when the defense system was down. Since they are on the CP0’s side, this only means trouble for Zoro and Brook.

Lucci and the Seraphim as seen in the One Piece episode 1104 (Image via Toei)

Shaka claims they could command the Seraphim and change the course of the battle in the Labophase since they outrank the CP0. Thus, Edison and Lilith, followed by Franky and Sanji, leave for the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Kuma can be seen climbing towards Marijoa, but the Navy soldiers shoot him down. However, Kuma is able to get back up and blow everyone away. Although exhausted and seriously injured, he sets out again on his journey.

Back at the Labophase, Brook is surprised by Kaku's transformation, but Zoro is prepared to fight him. Kaku launches an attack using Haki on his nose, but Zoro, having gained experience at Wano fighting against Kaido, holds his ground. On the other hand, Lucci orders the Seraphim to destroy all the labs before Vegapunk arrives and commands them otherwise.

Kaku's Awakened Devil Fruit form as he confronts Zoro in One Piece episode 1104 (Image via Toei)

The first round of the Seraphim’s attack shakes up the lab and they continue with the blasts. As Kaku enjoys the spectacle, Stussy knocks him out. It is revealed that Stussy is MADS' first successful clone, modeled after a former member of the Rocks Pirates, Miss Buckingham Stussy.

Lucci is taken aback by Stussy’s treachery. As he lunges at her, she dodges him using a move called Paper Art Afterimage. She then immobilizes him with a Sea Prism Stone, which had been disguised as lipstick, and bites his neck, rendering him unconscious.

One Piece episode 1104 review

Stussy as seen in One Piece episode 1104 (Image via Toei Animation)

This episode of One Piece adapts the latter half of manga chapter 1072 and the first couple of pages of chapter 1073. This episode continues with the animation style consisting of thin, flowing lines which enhances the fight scenes, as the characters' movements become more fluid. As a result, even a minor fight between Zoro and Kaku appears quite spectacular.

In the meantime, the portrayal of Stussy, with her fangs and wings, is eerie. The animation depicts her as a mysterious character, always sporting a smile, even with blood dripping from her mouth. It is understood that she is the ally whom Vegapunk had earlier sought help from. The revelation of her true allegiance explains the Vegapunk satellites’ concern about her being hunted by the World Government for the rest of her life.

One Piece episode 1103 recap

Bonney as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

In the previous episode, Kaku tried to destroy the Thousand Sunny, but Zoro, who was napping on the ship, deflected his attack. The episode then showed Bonney chasing Vegapunk, furious that he cannot bring Kuma back to normal or provide an explanation for his misdeed. Next, she found a room containing a giant paw-bubble that was obviously related to Kuma. Meanwhile, Kuma was climbing the Red Line while being fired upon by the Navy.

Elsewhere in the world, the Kid pirates discovered Elbaph, the home of the Giants. The episode came to an end with Garp collecting Helmeppo from the G-14 HQ for a mission to rescue Koby who was being held at the Pirate Island.

