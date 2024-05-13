One Piece episode 1105: Release date and time, Where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1105 is set to release on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 9:30 am JST according to the series’ official website. With Lucci and Kaku out of the picture, the next episode is going to focus on the mysterious Stussy, who double-crossed her colleagues. Whether this changes the situation in favor of Vegapunk or not remains to be seen, as his current goal is to leave Egghead Island.

The Egghead Arc of the series has been one of the best in the series, offering great animation, along with a mix of lore drop and action sequences, with the promise of more to come in future episodes. Follow along as this article provides an overview of all the currently available information on One Piece episode 1105.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece episode 1105 release date and time

Shaka and the Straw Hats as seen in the One Piece episode 1105 previe (Image via Toei)

One Piece episode 1105 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, May 19, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning locally.

The episode is set to air in Japan according to the following schedule:

Time zones Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday May 18, 2024 5:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday May 18, 2024 8:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday May 19, 2024 12:30AM Central European Time Sunday May 19, 2024 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 6 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 8:30 AM Japanese Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 9:30 AM Australia Central Standard Time Sunday May 19, 2024 11 AM

One Piece episode 1105: Where to watch?

Stussy as seen in Episode 1105 preview (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream One Piece episode 1105 on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode.

One Piece episode 1104 recap

Kuma as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode of One Piece, a past conversation between Vegapunk and Kuma revealed how a West Blue scholar found out that the soul weighs 21 grams, which is supposedly lost at death. He speculated that Kuma’s Devil Fruit power, which can materialize pain and transfer it, might operate similarly. So he wanted to test if Kuma’s abilities could also materialize mental images and memories. However, Kuma was hesitant. In the present, Vegapunk urged Bonney to avoid Kuma’s paw-bubble, as it would only give her pain.

At the Labophase, Kaku and Zoro fought for a bit, with the former showing off his Awakened Devil Fruit form. Meanwhile, Lucci ordered the Seraphim to attack Vegapunk’s lab. However, in the midst of this chaos, Stussy incapacitated Kaku, following which it was revealed that she was MADS' first successful clone, modeled on Miss Buckingham Stussy. Lucci was shocked by Stussy’s betrayal and tried to attack her, but she immobilized him with a Sea Prism Stone and knocked him out as well.

One Piece episode 1105 what to expect (speculative)

S-Hawk as seen in Episode 1105 preview (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1105, titled A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy, viewers can expect to learn more about Stussy, a CP0 agent who has now revealed her allegiance to Vegapunk. Her journey from here will be interesting to follow, as the World Government will go after her once they learn of her betrayal. Kizaru is already en route to Egghead.

The preview for the next episode also shows that Zoro and Brook will be responsible for holding back Seraphim from razing down the lab until Vegapunk’s satellites can take over. It will be exciting to watch Zoro cross blades with S-Shark, as the latter is modeled on Mihawk.

