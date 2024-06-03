One Piece episode 1108: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1108 is set to release on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 9.30 am JST, according to the series’ official X account. With the Seraphim having seemingly begun their attack at the traitor’s behest, fans are eager to learn what upcoming installments will have in store for them.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that One Piece episode 1108 leaks early in any capacity or degree before the official release date and time. However, fans thankfully know exactly when the series’ upcoming installment will be released thanks to a post from the franchise’s official X account.

One Piece episode 1108 release date and time

Vegapunk York is the Seraphim's first victim heading into One Piece Episode 1108 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1108 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 9.30 a.m. JST on Sunday, June 9, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. For most international fans, like Japanese viewers, the episode will become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 1108 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30PM, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30PM, Saturday, June 8, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Central European Time 1:30AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, June 9, 2024

One Piece episode 1108: Where to watch

The Seraphim are set to be the Straw Hats' next opponents heading into One Piece episode 1108 (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the upcoming episode.

However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries after the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

One Piece episode 1107 recap

One Piece episode 1107 began with Bonney approaching her father’s younger self before he became surrounded by shadowy, armed individuals. He resisted and wept, begging not to be brought back somewhere, but the shadows said they had to bring him back or face death themselves. As Bonney tried to intervene, she was pushed out of the memory world, realizing she lacked the emotional strength to witness her father’s origins but resolved to do so anyway.

Meanwhile, Vegapunk Pythagoras was ambushed while searching for Dr. Vegapunk. The nearby Visual Transponder Snail saw someone attack it but did not show the assailant. Luffy then realized he could no longer contact his crew, as did Shaka with the other Satellites, as various video feeds were disabled. Shaka suspected an intruder in the lab while Franky, Usopp, Vegapunk York, and Vegapunk Lilith discovered Pythagoras’ headless body.

However, this was just a fakeout, as Pythagoras’ head appeared shortly after that and was revealed to be a fully functioning, miniature body in and of itself. He said he was lucky his head wasn’t attacked since he’d have died if it was while hesitating to reveal what he saw and who attacked him. The episode ended with him hesitating to do so when S-Snake suddenly appeared, turning York into stone via her Devil Fruit powers.

One Piece episode 1108: What to expect (speculative)

With S-Snake’s attack on York seemingly signaling the start of betrayal, One Piece episode 1108 should begin broaching the subject of whether one of the Vegapunks is a traitor. This is because they hold control over the Seraphim, meaning that if they cannot stop the Seraphim, then someone on their authority level is controlling them.

Likewise, episode 1108 should begin teasing exactly who this traitor is, with York seemingly “safe” for now, given that she was S-Snake’s first and seemingly unsuspecting target. Furthermore, Pythagoras’ hesitation to reveal what happened to him suggests he could be responsible for these recent and unfortunate events.

