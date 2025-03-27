One Piece episode 1124: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1124 is set to release on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 11:1 5PM Japanese Standard Time per the latest information on the series’ return. The second of the anime’s highly anticipated double-header return, fans are expecting to see the Egghead Arc’s action kick off by the end of this coming installment.

Unfortunately, a lack of pre-release anime spoilers is all but guaranteed. However, fans do have official release information for One Piece episode 1124, and a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming installment.

One Piece episode 1124 release date and time

One Piece episode 1124 should see the Straw Hats' next fight officially begin (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1124 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:15 PM JST on Sunday, April 6, 2025. For most international fans, this means a release sometime during the day on Saturday locally. A very small number of overseas audiences will instead see the episode air early in the morning on Monday, April 7. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece episode 1124 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15AM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15AM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:45AM, Monday, April 7, 2025

One Piece episode 1124 where to watch

Neither One Piece episode 1124 nor episode 1123 is likely to elaborate on Monkey D. Garp's status in a meaningful way (Image via Toei Animation)

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll or Netflix after the episode airs in Japan. With Netflix streaming the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan, either of the above two platforms will allow fans to see the newest episode. However, it’s unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the series’ latest and greatest entries past the conclusion of the Egghead arc at the time of this article’s writing.

Egghead Arc recap (so far)

One Piece’s Egghead Arc officially began in episode 1086 with the Straw Hats learning of their new bounties and Buggy the Clown’s ascension to Yonko status alongside Luffy. They also learned of Nefertari Cobra’s alleged murder by Sabo and Nefertari Vivi’s disappearance, with Luffy also revealing his true dream here. Blackbeard’s assault on Amazon Lily during the Straw Hats’ time in Wano was also shown, as was the fallout of it, and the Lulusia Kingdom’s erasure.

The Straw Hats then arrived at Egghead Island, separating after Luffy, Chopper, and Jinbe went to save Jewelry Bonney from drowning. They met Dr. Vegapunk shortly thereafter, as well as the other Satellites, the Ancient Giant Robot, and the Seraphim models on the island CP0 then arrived on the island, with Luffy and Zoro fighting Lucci and Kaku. With some help from Stussy who double crossed them, they defeated and restrained their old foes.

However, a traitor then emerged, causing the Seraphim to betray Vegapunk and the Straw Hats. Vegapunk York was later revealed as the traitor. Focus then shifted to showing what happened during the Reverie Arc, with Cobra confronting Imu and being killed as a result. The Gorosei’s names were also revealed here, as was their deal with York. Blackbeard defeating Law, Shanks defeating Kid, and Garp’s capture after rescuing Koby at Hachinosu was what was last shown.

One Piece episode 1124 what to expect (speculative)

Following episode 1123 presumably teeing up the start of the Egghead Arc’s action, One Piece episode 1124 should ignite the fuse to the powderkeg of conflict brewing there. Given the recently released trailer for the anime’s return specifically, this will seemingly begin with Kizaru attacking first and Luffy answering him in kind. In turn, this should lead to all of Kizaru’s Marine forces storming the island, and the other Straw Hats also getting involved.

Episode 1124 should also begin to reveal exactly why Saint Jaygarcia Saturn of the Gorosei decided to come with Kizaru to Egghead Island. While previous dialogue suggests his relationship with Vegapunk to be the reason, it’s likely that there are ulterior motives at play. The episode will likely end with these being alluded to via a focus on Saturn himself.

