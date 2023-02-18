One Piece: How close is Luffy to Gear 6?

Monkey D Luffy's power-ups over the twenty-year run of One Piece have always been unconventional. The reveal of his Gear 5 in chapter 1044 takes this up a notch, leading to fans speculating about the future of the up-and-coming pirate king.

Several fan theories have suggested that Gear 5 is not the endgame for Luffy, much like how Kaido is unlikely to be the series' final villain.

One Piece fans are familiar with Oda's habit of depicting important incidents and battles off-screen. While Luffy and his crew are fighting for their lives in Wano, other major players in the world have found ways to increase their own bounty.

Some fans think that Luffy's current power is enough to help him face off against the strongest villain in the series. However, others believe that a Gear 6 is inevitable before the final battle of One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article consists of One Piece manga spoilers.

Fan theory suggests that Luffy will awaken Gear 6 in One Piece

Luffy using Advanced Armament Haki in Wano (Image via Toei Animation)

The concept of Gears was introduced in the Enies Lobby arc of One Piece when Luffy brought out Gear 2 against the CP9 agent Blueno. His skin turned pinkish and heated up, allowing our main character to move faster. This was accomplished by pumping his heart muscles at a much faster rate. Gear 3 debuted in the same arc too, in which Luffy blew air into his fist before knocking Rob Lucci out with a massive punch.

Gear 2 and 3 were introduced before Haki was even recognized in the story, and were only based on Luffy making full use of his Devil Fruit abilities. During the time skip, however, Luffy's knowledge of Haki increased his combat prowess and allowed him to merge his Devil Fruit with Armament Haki, allowing him to bring out Gear 4 against the warlord Donquixote Doflamingo.

The post-time skip of One Piece has largely focused on Haki's mastery. Luffy mastered all three basic forms of Haki during the time skip following which he learnt Advanced Observation Haki during his fight with Katakuri. Hyogoro taught Luffy Advanced Armament Haki at the start of the Wano Arc, and he used the Advanced Conqueror's Haki against Kaido.

Gear 5 is foreshadowed in the anime through Luffy's clash with Kaido (Image via Toei animation)

However, Oda managed to subvert expectations and bring the focus back to Devil Fruits again. Luffy's fruit was revealed to be a Mythical Zoan, the Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika, and not the Gomu Gomu no Mi, as was previously explained. In this Gear 5 transformation, Luffy can use his imagination to impact even his surroundings and turn other things into rubber.

This was demonstrated when he grabbed a lightning bolt with his bare hands and used Kaido as a skipping rope. While undoubtedly hilarious, this reveal has got the fanbase divided, with one specific thought going on in everyone's minds - Will Luffy get gear 6 by the end of the story? Or is this his final power-up?

Gear 5 is not without its limitations, as evidenced by how tired Luffy became after using it. However, this has been a recurring flaw in all of his previous Gears, so it is not sufficient evidence to predict an upcoming power-up.

Why do fans think a Gear 6 is inevitable?

Luffy's new Gear 5 shocked the world, especially with its goofy appearance and comical set of powers. However, fan bases are already speculating on the reveal of the last and final Gear. Reddit user u/waseemsekason argues that Oda's naming of the power-ups as gears has special relevance in light of the fact that cars have 6 gears.

In the same thread, u/crabdrip writes that the Devil Fruit has not awakened yet, and is another misdirection by the mangaka. Luffy might also have more than the standard number of Zoan transformations such as the other Hito Hito no Mi user among the Straw Hats, Tony Tony Chopper.

Thematically, Advanced Conquerors Haki and the awakened Nika fruit embody willpower and imagination, respectively. These seem like necessary powers to master if Luffy has to face off against the authoritarian world government, which is the ultimate suppressor of rights, and its mysterious leader Im-sama.

Gear 5's ability to control one's surroundings is reminiscent of Doflamingo and Katakuri's abilities to do the same; however, their fruits were awakened. So it makes sense that the Gear 5 we see already combines the ultimate pinnacle of the two power systems in the One Piece world: the Mythical Zoan (Devil Fruit) awakening and Advanced Haki of all three kinds.

As a result, Luffy appears to possess the highest power. Oda's brilliant ability to subvert expectations, on the other hand, ensures that One Piece's vast world has several unknown variables that may yet surprise us. Aside from Devil Fruit and Haki mastery, Luffy possesses the Will of D and the Voice of All Things which might play a major role in his next power-up.

Blackbeard's ability to steal Devil Fruits might even see Luffy without his stretching powers, and having to rely on Haki alone to confront the pirate responsible for his brother's death. Some speculate that Shanks might be the final antagonist of One Piece. With the new cover story starring Eneru and the space pirates, the story could even take place in space!

However, one thing is certain. Since the story is coming to a close, Luffy needs all the training, free will, imagination, and support of his allies if he is to liberate the world from darkness and protect his crew.

Will Luffy get gear 6, or does Oda have something else in store for us? Tell us about your future predictions for One Piece!

