One Piece all but kills one of Egghead arc's most popular theories in chapter 1116, and nobody noticed

Quite recently, One Piece fans were eagerly looking forward to the reappearance of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet at Egghead, fueled by a multitude of fan theories. It is common knowledge among the manga readers that the Straw Hats are trapped on the island, constantly encountering a series of hurdles that hinder their escape.

For better or for worse, the ones who arrived to lend a hand were not members of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Moreover, the latest issue of the manga, One Piece chapter 1116, seems to imply that the chances of their arrival in this particular arc are quite slim.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

A major ally of the Straw Hats unlikely to show up anytime soon in One Piece

Key members of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Straw Hat Grand Fleet, an alliance of seven pirate crews including the Beautiful Pirates led by Cavendish, Barto Club led by Bartolomeo, Happo Navy led by Sai, Ideo Pirates led by Ideo, Tontatta Pirates led by Leo, New Giant Warrior Pirates led by Hajrudin, and Yonta Maria Grand Fleet led by Orlumbus, was established during the Dressrosa Arc. This alliance boasts over 5000 members from diverse tribes and races.

They helped the Straw Hat Pirates in their escape from Dressrosa. Despite Luffy's reluctance, they performed a sakazuki ceremony, vowing to come to Luffy's help without expecting the same in return. After the formation of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, the crews went their separate ways.

The theory that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet is coming to Egghead to help Luffy and his crew in their escape from the clutches of the Five Elders has been a topic of much speculation among fans, especially when the manga was teasing the arrival of Dorry and Brogy.

The possibility of the fleet’s arrival remained a possibility because the giants were not that helpful against the Elders. However, this theory seems to have lost its credibility since King Elizabello, the king of Prodence Kingdom and a key ally of Luffy, was seen at home instead of sailing to Egghead in One Piece chapter 1116. He shows surprise at the news that the Lulusia Kingdom is gone.

Luffy addressing the alliance in the anime (Image via Toei)

Plotwise, there is no immediate need for the Straw Hat Grand Fleet to appear in the Egghead arc. With the support of Vegapunk Satellites, Sentomaru, Stussy, Kuma, and the Elbaf Giants, the Straw Hats have enough allies to work out their escape. The Straw Hat Grand Fleet could potentially put themselves in danger by appearing in Egghead, as they are not on par with the Five Elders.

Moreover, Bartolomeo had promised that the Straw Hat Grand Fleet would strive to match the stature of the Straw Hats before their reunion. Given all these factors, the likelihood of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet showing up at Egghead seems low.

However, there are numerous possibilities for their future reunion, which may perhaps take place just before Luffy discovers the location of Laugh Tale, or even finds the One Piece treasure, or even just before the final war with the World Government begins.

There is still a lot of time and many events to unfold, and knowing Oda, he might just surprise his readers with some unexpected twist.

