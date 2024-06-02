One Piece may see Koby join the Straw Hats, and it's because he won't catch up to Luffy while fighting with the Marines

One Piece final saga has been in full flow since the start of the Egghead arc and every organization and group of people will meet their fate by the end of this saga, which is the requirement of the final phase of every series.

One such organization is the Marine Corporation, which its Fleet Admiral, Akainu, is currently leading. Unfortunately, this organization is not capable of going against any other organization of the series alone, such as the Cross Guild or a well-known pirate group. However, one person in this organization is capable of turning the tides, just like he did during the Paramount arc.

That is the Marine captain, Koby. Unfortunately for Koby, there isn't much chance to shine, as the Marine is filled with heavy-weight fighters like the Admirals and Vice-admirals. So, he could join the Straw Hat Pirates' side and come out as a person who would change the Marines' thinking and their view of justice.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the Fate of Captain Koby

Koby as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Captain Koby is one of the first introduced characters in the series who was the caretaker of the ship of Alvida, a pirate. Although he always dreamt of becoming a Marine officer, he was forced to do pirate business by Alvida. Fortunately, he crossed paths with Luffy, and the latter made him realize his dream was not some joke.

After Luffy defeated Alvida, Koby decided to pursue his dream of becoming a Marine officer. He became an apprentice of Vice Admiral Garp, who saw a great man inside Koby.

Koby started his journey inside the Marine as a Chief Petty Officer trained by Monkey D Garp. Although he wasn't strong enough to be considered one of the best Marines, he was a gem of this organization.

Koby as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Koby reached his peak during the Paramount War arc when he singlehandedly stopped the Marines and Pirates from killing each other. Although it was the Red Hair Pirates that stopped the war, Koby played a major role in seeing the horror of the future brought about by the killing that was happening there. This was also the point where fans speculated that he had awakened Future Sight.

During the time skip, Koby became one of the heavy-weights of the Marines, as he was promoted to Marine Captain and was named a 'Hero' for his services during the Rocky-Port Incident. During the Wano arc, it was also revealed that Koby became a part of the organization SWORD, which operated differently than the Marines.

Despite being a Marine Captain, Koby was kidnapped and couldn't do much against Blackbeard. Garp came to save him but sacrificed himself, and Koby managed to escape alongside the members of SWORD. After this, Koby disappeared and has yet to make an appearance.

Koby (left) and Luffy (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although his reasons for joining SWORD are still unknown, some fans speculate that he joined this organization to become even stronger than before and learn how the world works. However, inside the Marine, everyone is manipulated into thinking according to 'Absolute Justice.'

With SWORD currently in a pinch, the Straw Hat Pirates are the only people Koby could resort to for getting stronger. Koby hasn't crossed paths with Monkey D Luffy since the timeskip, so their reunion would be worth the wait for fans. He would remain a part of the Marine, just like how he operated as a Captain while staying a part of SWORD.

The Marines and the World Government

Akainu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With Vegapunk's message currently streaming throughout the Grand Line in the One Piece manga, there is a chance that the genius scientist could also reveal the true face of Imu and the World Government.

This would cause Akainu to no longer follow the World Government, and the Marines would become a lone organization fighting evil on its own. Koby could easily climb the ranks after he becomes stronger by training under the Straw Hat Pirates.

Related Links