One Piece recap episode 17: Robin and Franky recount the history of the Straw Hats’ encounter with the CP0

One Piece recap episode 17, titled Log of Rivalry! The Straw Hats and Cipher Pol, was released on Sunday, April 14, 2024. This episode features Franky and Robin, giving a recap of their history with the Cipher Pol members, who are now involved in the events at Egghead Island. However, One Piece recap episode 17 doesn't give a complete history of the CP0 as it focuses mainly on the Water 7 and Enies Lobby arcs.

In the previous episode, fans saw the fight between Luffy and Lucci begin, but it was more of a playful brawl than a serious battle. The tone shifted towards the end of the episode when Lucci attacked Sentomaru. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the battle between Luffy and Lucci continue with renewed vigor.

One Piece recap episode 17 revisits Luffy and Lucci's first encounter in the middle of their rematch at Egghead

In One Piece recap episode 17, Franky and Robin recall their past battles with Cipher Pol, the World Government's intelligence agency that has now infiltrated Egghead Island. This organization was earlier known as CP9. But now Lucci and Kaku are part of the Cipher Pol "Aigis" Zero, denoting they are the world’s strongest intelligence agency.

Robin and Franky then delve into the history of Cipher Pol, starting with their appearance in Water Seven. Here, they were disguised as craftsmen at the Galley-La Company, a shipbuilding company. The CP9 included Kaku, Lucci, Kalifa, and Blueno, who were on a mission from the World Government to find the blueprints for the Ancient Weapon Pluton.

They followed the philosophy of dark justice, which permitted them to kill freely to accomplish their objectives. Their mastery of the martial arts technique known as the Six Powers made them formidable antagonists.

One Piece recap episode 17 then depicts the moment when the CP9 attacked Iceberg, the president of the Galley-La Company, in their quest for blueprints. As the CP9 were preparing to kill him, the Straw Hats intervened, but they were quickly dealt with.

Their next confrontation took place at Enies Lobby, the Island of Justice. Here, Luffy developed Gear 2, which allowed him to match the Six Powers, and he used it to defeat Blueno. Thereafter, Franky took down Fukuro, Chopper crushed Kumadori, Nami brought down Kalifa, Sanji triumphed over Jabra, and Zoro defeated Kaku.

One Piece recap episode 17 then highlights the intense battle between Luffy and Lucci. Straw Hats captain had to resort to using Gear 3, a technique that involved inflating a part of his body by blowing into his bone, but even this was not enough to win the battle. Ultimately, it was Luffy's Jet Gatling attack that brought down Lucci. With Enies Lobby surrounded by Buster Call warships, the Straw Hats made their escape on the Going Merry.

One Piece recap episode 17 concluded by briefly recounting how, following this incident, Lucci and the others joined CP0 and began operating behind the scenes at Dressrosa. They were then assigned to protect the Celestial Dragons at the Reverie, and most recently, they infiltrated Egghead with the intention of eliminating Vegapunk under the pretense of returning S-Bear.

One Piece episode 1100 recap

In the previous episode, Akainu, who was stationed at the Navy HQ, was surprised to learn Luffy was on Egghead Island and had teamed up with Vegapunk. He was also upset that CP0 acted without his approval, as it could very well lead to war. It was also revealed that Kizaru was on his way to the island to carry out a Navy mission.

On Egghead Island, viewers saw Luffy and Lucci transform into their Awakened Devil Fruit forms and engage in an evenly matched fight. Jimbei, Chopper, and the rest of the Straw Hats, who were observing from Vegapunk’s lab, saw Luffy’s Gear 5 form for the first time.

Vegapunk arrived at his lab and questioned Nami about Luffy’s new form. She responded that all she knew was that it was the power of Gum-Gum Fruit. However, Vegapunk declared that no such Devil Fruit existed. He also remarked that Luffy’s appearance resembled the Sun God Nika.

Meanwhile, Sentomaru was ready to back the CP0 with the Seraphims at the Fabriophase. But upon learning that Vegapunk was the CP0’s target, he ordered the Seraphim to attack the Navy.

In the midst of this, Luffy approached Sentomaru and assured him that he would help Vegapunk escape from Egghead Island. But then, Lucci caught Sentomaru off guard with a devious attack, causing him to fall and potentially lose control over the Seraphim.

