One Piece's Mother Flame could have major implications for Zoro, Sanji, and more characters

One Piece chapter 1114 was recently leaked and showed the Mother Flame for the first time. This has naturally led to a lot of questions in the fandom regarding what it is and how it works. In that regard, there is a new theory that involves the nature of the Mother Flame being a special type of fire that can be lit underwater, as shown in the recent chapter. This could potentially connect to several characters, including the likes of Sanji, Zoro, and many more.

Fire has been shown in One Piece in several different forms and the Mother Flame seems to be the ultimate conclusion of how they all connect thematically. This is something that fans are beginning to theorize.

Furthermore, some fans have come to the conclusion that these flames could be associated with the divine and could also add to the nature of Zoan-type Devil Fruits being the closest thing to gods in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Explaining how the Mother Flame could connect to other characters in One Piece

The theory suggests that Mother Flame is author Eiichiro Oda's way of giving greater importance to the fire users in the series. It is because that element can be very powerful to destroy, and can also give protection and energy, particularly if a flood is going to take place.

This is connected to the fact that three of the Elders of the Gorosei have awakened Zoan-type Devil Fruits associated with flames. Those three are Saturn, Warcury, and Nusjuro, with Luffy's own Fruit also having a theme of fire in their abilities, even before awakening.

Another fact is that Blackbeard and his men are searching for the "man marked by flames", who also happens to have a Lode Poneglyph. Moreover, how Urouge is also marked by flames - this could suggest he is going to be important later down the line. The theory suggests that the Zoan-type Fruits could be dreams of people who wanted to be gods and said Fruits can grant a godhood of sorts, thus fitting with what Dr. Vegapunk described them as.

This eventually connects with the characters of Zoro and Sanji, who have used flames throughout the series in various ways, which could lead to a grander plot in the series. However, as a counterpoint, it is worth pointing out that Zoro's lineage with Ryuma and Sanji's enhancements by his father's experiments could be the explanation behind said flame-related abilities.

The aftermath of One Piece chapter 1114

One Piece chapter 1114 has some very interesting moments, especially regarding Dr. Vegapunk's message to the world as he reveals the truth about Joy Boy and how the seas are rising to sink everyone. Several characters across the world have reacted to this message, with the likes of Akainu and Doflamingo being the two reactions that have gotten the most attention in the fandom.

Furthermore, it continues to show how the Straw Hats are trying to escape Egghead and Luffy is dealing with Warcury, as the Mother Flame is revealed to the public. Therefore, it isn't very outrageous to claim that the arc is probably going to conclude in the few coming chapters.

Final thoughts

The recent One Piece chapter reveals what the Mother Flame is and the theory that it connects with most of the fire users in the series could be very interesting. However, as it happens with most theories, fans will have to wait and see what happens.

