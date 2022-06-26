One Piece Special Episode 3: A loving tribute to Oden in the middle of an intense battle

One Piece Special Episode 3 came out a few hours ago and, just as promised in last week’s preview, presented a moving and amazing tribute to the Daimyo of Kuri, the great Oden! As usual, this special episode is a recap of the adventures of this incredible character.

After last time’s intriguing cliffhanger, fans are waiting impatiently to learn more about Hyogoro’s fate and how effective Chopper’s cure against the Ice Oni will be. However, these answers will not be available to us until next week. For now, let’s talk about One Piece Special Episode 3 and enjoy the tale of Oden.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for One Piece Special Episode 3

Fans remember the life of Oden and all of his achievements in One Piece Special Episode 3

What happened in the last episode?

Hyogoro is happy with the life he lived (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece Episode 1022 mainly focused on the fight Hyogoro had against several enemies after returning to his prime, thanks to the Ice Oni virus. The virus is devastating to everyone on the Live Floor, but they have not lost hope, as Chopper is working tirelessly to obtain an antidote.

On the roof, Luffy is taking a quick nap while Sanji and Law try to keep Kaido in his hybrid form and Big Mom at bay. They intercepted or avoided both Yonko’s attacks, waking Luffy in the process. The three heroes are now ready to face the Emperors with all their power.

Hyogoro is effortlessly taking down the Beast Pirates commanded by Apoo, but he is slowly falling victim to the Ice Oni virus. Queen is unhappy with Hyogoro’s newfound power, so he tries to attack him with a Black Coffee. With a combination of agile moves and strong attacks, Marco prevented this and took down King, who tried to aid Queen.

Back with Chopper, we can see the cure seems to be ready, and the Mugiwara’s doctor offers himself as the test subject. Fortunately, it appears to be working. Outside, Hyogoro has been completely taken over by the virus, but his fellow Yakuza makes him react. Before he becomes a rampaging beast, he asks Yatappe to kill him, ready to leave this world with no regrets.

One Piece Special Episode 3 is titled A Comprehensive Anatomy! The Legend of Kozuki Oden! We will use the Viz Media translation for this article.

The start of a great journey

One Piece Special Episode 3 begins with Yamato and Momonosuke informing the viewer they are about to learn everything about Oden’s life, starting with his childhood as a trouble maker. Oden was always true to himself and his ideals, fighting when needed and working tirelessly to be able to travel the sea.

Oden was admired by everyone around him because of his strength and daring attitude, gaining followers like Kin’emon and Denjiro. Nevertheless, his constant chaos caused his father to expel him from the Flower Capital, which was not an inconvenience to Oden, who continued living his life as he pleased.

He traveled to Kuri, defeating Ashura and becoming the new Daimyo with the intent of reforming the criminals that lived there. Oden asked all of his followers and those he saved to serve him as his samurai and they accepted gladly, happy to help their biggest inspiration.

Time to sail the seas

Oden acompanied Whitebeard in many adventures (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece Special Episode 3 continues with Oden’s story by showing us his first encounter with the Whitebeard Pirates. He was told to hold onto a chain for three days, only then would he be allowed to be a member of the crew. Still, when Oden was almost at the end of the three days, he decided to go save hi future wife Toki.

This brave act impressed Whitebeard, who became like an older brother to the Daimyo. Oden was delighted with all the new things he got to see on his travels, happy to finally be living his dream. The tales of his daring adventures reached the ears of many important pirates, like Roger himself. After two exciting years of adventure, his son Momonosuke was finally born.

One Piece Special Episode 3 cuts right after the new baby is presented, transporting us to the fight between the Whitebeard Pirates and the Roger Pirates. After three consecutive days and nights of fighting, the two pirate crews became good friends, which prompted Roger to ask Whitebeard to allow Oden to travel with him for a year, reaching the final island.

Oden joins a new crew

Oden was vital to enter Laugh Tale (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece Special Episode 3 picks up with Oden as a member of the Roger Pirates. Oden went on many adventures with his new friends, always accompanied by his wife and son, to whom Roger became very attached. As they neared the final island, Oden decided to leave his family, including his newborn daughter Hiyori, at the Land of Wano.

Oden and the Roger Pirates arrived soon at the final island, Laugh Tale. There, a big and magnificent treasure was awaiting them and Roger could not help but laugh uncontrollably. Shortly after, the Roger Pirates disbanded and Oden headed home.

Returning home to bad news

ᵕ̈ @luffyisfluffy i love how Oden treated his children so sweetly and lovingly when his dad just abandoned him when he was rowdy and severely misunderstood 🥺 i love how Oden treated his children so sweetly and lovingly when his dad just abandoned him when he was rowdy and severely misunderstood 🥺❤️ https://t.co/SdAIQehEO2

One Piece Special Episode 3 goes on by telling us about Oden’s return to his home, where his family was waiting excitedly for him. Unfortunately, a new power took hold of the Land of Wano, hurting Toki in the process.

Oden tried to defeat Orochi, but he had taken the people of the Land of Wano hostage, preventing him from doing so. However, they reached an agreement that Oden would humiliate himself for five years, by doing so Kaido and Orochi would leave peacefully.

The final battle for Oden

Pinnnnnned @pinnnnnned Kozuki Oden the only man Whitebeard the strongest man deemed worthy of calling brother instead of son, scared Kaido and almost had him beat until there fight was interrupted, they say one on one always bet on Kaido yet Oden was doing so well it would seem me should bet on Oden Kozuki Oden the only man Whitebeard the strongest man deemed worthy of calling brother instead of son, scared Kaido and almost had him beat until there fight was interrupted, they say one on one always bet on Kaido yet Oden was doing so well it would seem me should bet on Oden https://t.co/ZqpfX2r5ll

One Piece Special Episode 3 continues after the five years were completed with Oden asking him to keep his promise. Yet, Orochi broke the promise he made to Oden, pushing the Daimyo to make the decision to defeat Kaido himself. After an intense battle where Oden was about to defeat the Yonko, he was tricked by a fake Momonosuke and apprehended alongside the Akazaya.

Their punishment was to be boiled alive, however, before Kaido started with the torture, Oden convinced him to give them a chance to survive. If any of them were able to survive for an hour, they would be set free; amused by this, Kaido accepted not knowing that Oden would sacrifice himself for his friends.

mauricio @marius_vhaugn Oden would not be Oden if it wasn't boiled. The will and spirit of Oden will always and forever remain. Oden would not be Oden if it wasn't boiled. The will and spirit of Oden will always and forever remain. https://t.co/J7j0glgFCl

The people of the Land of Wano learned that Oden was always trying to protect them and went on to cheer him on for the remainder of the punishment. When the hour was complete, Oden threw all the Akazaya to a safe place, accepting his fate. He dies screaming his iconic phrase Oden would not be Oden if it was not boiled, ending the recap of his life and One Piece Special Episode 3.

Final thoughts

One Piece Special Episode 3 is not only a touching tribute to one of the most beloved characters of the Land of Wano arc, but also a great way to give fans who may have been left behind a way to learn about Oden’s story.

Many fans were disappointed when they learnt this week’s episode would not continue with the current fight that is happening in the Land of Wano. Nevertheless, this episode helps fans remain engaged with the story, while giving them a few moments to prepare for what is coming next.

Yamato and Momonosuke’s comments while learning about Oden’s life are also a great way to reflect the enormous respect and admiration they felt for the hero. It was amazing to know what Momonosuke taught about his father’s adventures before he was born.

The next episode will continue with the main story, as the preview shows that Chopper’s cure will prove effective against the Ice Oni virus. Still, One Piece Special Episode 3 is an enjoyable way to give the fans a breath of relief before we are thrown back into action next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far