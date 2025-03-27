One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw: Flash & Sonic vs. The Tenninto begins as Blast arrives on the battlefield

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw, the manga finally saw Flashy Flash team up with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic to fight the Heavenly Ninja Party, Tenninto. While Flash and Sonic did not find the fight difficult, Blast arrived on the battlefield and interrupted it anyway.

The previous chapter saw the Heavenly Ninja Party interrupt the fight between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash. As both Sonic and Flash wanted to finish their fight to see who was stronger, they decided to team up to defeat the Tenninto. Before the fight began, Flash made sure to secure Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame to use them as research material to reverse monsterification.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw: Blast interrupts Sonic & Flash vs. The Tenninto

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw, titled Where is it?, opened with the Heavenly Ninja Party member, Brawny Muscle breaking Flashy Flash's katana with his Shattering Fist. Right after, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic stepped forward to fight the Tenninto solo. He displayed tremendous speed while using the Super Multi-Shadow Clone technique, manifesting more than 30 clones.

Unfortunately, Brawny Muscle saw through this trick identifying the real Sonic and punched him away. While Sonic believed that he could at least blow some of the Tenninto away using the Sonic Boom like Saitama he did, in reality, he was only able to get past them with a series of sideways hops.

Blast interrupting the fight in One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Flashy Flash used this opportunity to advise Sonic against using such a technique. That's when Sonic tossed a katana to Flash. He had seemingly used the Sideways Hops to get close to the Tenninto and steal an extra katana equipped by Empyrean Sky. Flash was impressed by Sonic's resourcefulness. However, this did not sit well with Sonic as wondered whether he should stab Flash in the back amidst all the chaos.

Right after, the Heavenly Ninja Party attacked Flash and Sonic, stating they would never understand their plan and would die without ever knowing true freedom. However, Flash believed the Tenninto did not know what they were talking about as they were too constricted by the Ninja Village's environment. During this, Flash remembered what Sonic told him in the past. As per Sonic, the true value was in the power to live life as one pleases.

Blast knocking down all Tenninto members in One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Just as Sonic and Flash attacked all Tenninto members head-on, Blast appeared between them, blocking weapons from both ends. He wanted to stop further bloodshed, however, the Tenninto weren't prepared to back down and attacked Blast in unison. However, Blast stopped all of them in an instant by punching them simultaneously using his portals.

Flash and Sonic were surprised by Blast's sudden appearance and asked him why he arrived at that location. In response, Blast revealed that Overgrown Rover had led him to the battlefield by handing him Sonic's invitation letter to Flash.

