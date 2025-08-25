One Punch Man season 3 panel leaves fans with more questions than answers at AnimeNYC

One Punch Man season 3 took center stage at AnimeNYC, but rather than provide the long-awaited details, the panel left fans more confused than ever. Fans were hoping for some concrete news, like a trailer, a release window, or more updates about the production team, but the event only revealed the names of the opening and ending theme songs.

While the live musical performance added to the excitement of the event, the lack of any news of consequence only helped to prolong concerns over the anime’s continued development.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and may include spoilers from the One Punch Man season 3.

One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC 2025 leaves fans disappointed

One Punch Man @OnePunch_Daily I hate to be that guy, but the fact that One Punch Man season 3 is almost a month away and we have 0 core staff info, no director, no look at the actual anime, no trailer that isn't preanimated, and no set release date is sad. I've never seen an IP (Especially one as big as

The One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC 2025 was one of the convention's most anticipated panels, but ultimately left fans with more disappointment than excitement. After years of silence from the production and a growing track record of how series delays have been handled, the panel was expected to provide real updates about the show, such as a new trailer, release date, or confirmed staff list.

Instead, the attendees were given an announcement of very little importance regarding the titles of the opening and ending theme songs by JAM Project and BABYMETAL. The live music performance injected a brief moment of energy into the panel, but ultimately did not help ease fans' worries about the future of One Punch Man.

Babymetal Tube 🍰🎂🍫 @babymetaltube BABYMETAL to participate in the opening theme song for One Punch Man Season 3! Featured as guest artists with JAM Project. Anime One Punch Man Season 3 will begin airing in October 2025! At the end of the video, there’s also a comment clip from BABYMETAL, shown at Anime NYC 2025

The disappointment is heightened by the fact that there was a similar disappointment at an earlier Anime Expo 2025 panel, with a focus on the Japanese voice actors, that revealed nothing of relevance regarding One Punch Man season 3. This repeated pattern has fueled speculation, further leading to assumptions of the production troubles at the studio, J.C. Staff.

Adding to the worries, a number of voice actors, including Atomic Samurai's English VA, have publicly stated that they have not heard from anyone regarding their roles, further implying that delays are happening behind the scenes.

One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC revealed nothing about the production (Image via J.C. Staff)

It is uncommon and alarming that there is little promotional material for a series of One Punch Man's stature so close to their alleged Fall 2025 release, especially for the most recent panel announcement. Fans are used to the things big shonen titles receive very consistent and continuous marketing leading up to new seasons, and everything is very contradictory and ambiguous to this point.

While the original creator, ONE, maintained optimism about the adaptation and even shared a new illustration thanking fans for their patience, it is still hard to negate the lack of official assumptions.

Instead of answering questions, it only raised additional questions that now allow the fanbase to assume anything from production issues, staffing problems, or simply when the series would actually air.

Final thoughts

Lack of updates is especially disappointing after the long break (Image via J.C.Staff)

The One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC 2025 did not live up to the buildup it had created, leaving the fanbase even more confused than before. Nothing was revealed regarding a trailer, release window, or even anything about the production. There were far more unsettling feelings than excitement, and there continues to be unease about the future of the One Punch Man anime.

The live performance and reveal of the new theme song was fun to watch, but it did not reassure anything. For now, season 3 is left in the shadows of speculation and unanswered questions.

