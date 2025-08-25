  • home icon
One Punch Man season 3 panel leaves fans with more questions than answers at AnimeNYC

By Mudassir Kamran
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:30 GMT
one punch man season 3
One Punch Man season 3 panel leaves fans with more questions than answers at AnimeNYC (Image via J.C.Staff)

One Punch Man season 3 took center stage at AnimeNYC, but rather than provide the long-awaited details, the panel left fans more confused than ever. Fans were hoping for some concrete news, like a trailer, a release window, or more updates about the production team, but the event only revealed the names of the opening and ending theme songs.

While the live musical performance added to the excitement of the event, the lack of any news of consequence only helped to prolong concerns over the anime’s continued development.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and may include spoilers from the One Punch Man season 3.

One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC 2025 leaves fans disappointed

The One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC 2025 was one of the convention's most anticipated panels, but ultimately left fans with more disappointment than excitement. After years of silence from the production and a growing track record of how series delays have been handled, the panel was expected to provide real updates about the show, such as a new trailer, release date, or confirmed staff list.

Instead, the attendees were given an announcement of very little importance regarding the titles of the opening and ending theme songs by JAM Project and BABYMETAL. The live music performance injected a brief moment of energy into the panel, but ultimately did not help ease fans' worries about the future of One Punch Man.

The disappointment is heightened by the fact that there was a similar disappointment at an earlier Anime Expo 2025 panel, with a focus on the Japanese voice actors, that revealed nothing of relevance regarding One Punch Man season 3. This repeated pattern has fueled speculation, further leading to assumptions of the production troubles at the studio, J.C. Staff.

Adding to the worries, a number of voice actors, including Atomic Samurai's English VA, have publicly stated that they have not heard from anyone regarding their roles, further implying that delays are happening behind the scenes.

One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC revealed nothing about the production (Image via J.C. Staff)
One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC revealed nothing about the production (Image via J.C. Staff)

It is uncommon and alarming that there is little promotional material for a series of One Punch Man's stature so close to their alleged Fall 2025 release, especially for the most recent panel announcement. Fans are used to the things big shonen titles receive very consistent and continuous marketing leading up to new seasons, and everything is very contradictory and ambiguous to this point.

While the original creator, ONE, maintained optimism about the adaptation and even shared a new illustration thanking fans for their patience, it is still hard to negate the lack of official assumptions.

Instead of answering questions, it only raised additional questions that now allow the fanbase to assume anything from production issues, staffing problems, or simply when the series would actually air.

Final thoughts

Lack of updates is especially disappointing after the long break (Image via J.C.Staff)
Lack of updates is especially disappointing after the long break (Image via J.C.Staff)

The One Punch Man season 3 panel at AnimeNYC 2025 did not live up to the buildup it had created, leaving the fanbase even more confused than before. Nothing was revealed regarding a trailer, release window, or even anything about the production. There were far more unsettling feelings than excitement, and there continues to be unease about the future of the One Punch Man anime.

The live performance and reveal of the new theme song was fun to watch, but it did not reassure anything. For now, season 3 is left in the shadows of speculation and unanswered questions.

Mudassir Kamran

Mudassir Kamran

Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.

His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.

Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.

Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places.

